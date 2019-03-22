IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB: 3 key battles that could decide the result of the season opener

The Chennai Super Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of IPL 2019 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. It will be an interesting encounter between two of the strongest teams in the competition.

MS Dhoni will be leading the men from Chennai whereas Virat Kohli will captain the Royal Challengers. The Kohli-led side will be hoping to put on a much better show than they did last year.

Here, we pick out 3 battles that will hold the key to the outcome of the match.

1) Shane Watson vs Umesh Yadav

Shane Watson

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, who now plies his trade as a Twenty20 specialist in various leagues across the world, will open the batting for CSK. He will be up against his former team RCB, and it will be India and Vidarbha quick Umesh Yadav who will be looking to rattle his stumps at any given opportunity.

Many feel that Watson is past his prime, but his heroics in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League suggest otherwise. He will be keen on getting a good start for his team, and taking Umesh out of the equation will be one of his key targets.

2) Imran Tahir vs Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who was denied a central contract recently, will in all likelihood line up for CSK on Saturday. He will be given the task of keeping perhaps the best limited overs batsman in the world, Virat Kohli, quiet.

Kohli, who will also be captaining the franchise from Bengaluru, will be wary of the threat that Tahir possesses.

Kohli has been brilliant in the IPL, having scored almost 5000 runs with 4 centuries and 34 half-centuries. He will be hoping that he begins the new season in style against the Super Kings.

3) MS Dhoni vs Yuzvendra Chahal

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, who will be leading CSK, will also be playing the role of the finisher for his team. He will encounter young India and Haryana leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal sooner or later, and it is the battle between the two that will shape the outcome of this game.

Chahal has impressed with his variations and discipline in limited overs cricket recently. If he can outfox the wily old Dhoni, there is no denying that the Royal Challengers will gain the upper hand.

On the other hand, if Dhoni takes Chahal to the cleaners, there will be little for Kohli to do other than sit back and enjoy the show.

