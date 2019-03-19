×
IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB - 3 Milestones that can be reached in the first game

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
253   //    19 Mar 2019, 09:11 IST

CSK vs RCB
CSK vs RCB

Chennai Super Kings will welcome the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk in the opening game of the Indian Premier League. These two teams don't have any dearth of firepower within their ranks. The two powerhouses have the ability to light up the opening match of cricket's most popular league.

CSK are the joint most successful team in the history of the competition as they have lifted the trophy three times. The defending champions will be hoping to start this season on a perfect note by winning in front of their home crowd. On the other hand, RCB has never won the tournament, and Virat Kohli's men would want to improve this record this season.

RCB and CSK have some of the best players in the world. It is natural that some records can be broken when two of the most popular franchises in cricket face each other. Let us look at some of the records in the first match.

#1 Raina needs 15 runs for 5000 IPL runs

Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is widely renowned as Mr.IPL because of his incredible record in the tournament. The CSK star has done well in international cricket, but he raises his game even higher in the IPL. The left-hander is one of the most consistent batsmen in the history of the competition as he rarely has a bad season.

The Uttar Pradesh batsman can become the first batsman to score 5000 runs in the IPL if he scores 15 runs in the first match of the tournament. He has scored 35 half centuries and one century in his exceptional IPL career, helping his team win the tournament three times.

While his record is impressive, the fact that he has scored those runs at a strike rate of 138 makes his record look even better. Raina might not get the chance to become the first batsman to score 5000 runs if RCB bats first and Virat Kohli reaches the milestone before him.

