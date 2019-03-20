IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB: Predicted overseas players for Chennai Super Kings

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 1.26K // 20 Mar 2019, 18:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai Super Kings

If there’s one team which remains strong even after going through some bitter years in the recent past, it has to be the Chennai Super Kings. After being suspended for 2 years, they made an amazing comeback last year and went on to win their 3rd IPL trophy.

The MS Dhoni-led team were in full form as a variety of players took the driver's seat at different points in the tournament, and guided the team to victory.

CSK start the IPL 2019 edition against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai on March 23. The major strength of the team is that they don’t alter their core unit, which in turn has helped them forge a special bond among themselves - something that we don't see in other teams.

CSK looked a solid unit even before the auction as they backed most of their players while letting go only a few. Consequently, they had the least amount of work during the auctions, which they finished in style as always.

Here, we predict the 4 overseas players who are likely to feature for CSK in the tournament opener against RCB:

#1 Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi

The 22-year old fast bowler from South Africa Lungi Ngidi was in prime form last year. He picked 11 wickets in the 7 games that he played for CSK at a miserly economy of 6.0. Opposition batsmen found the going really hard against Ngidi in the initial overs, as there was no room for them to score against the pacer.

Ngidi will look to continue his fine form this year as well, especially since he's had an amazing run on the international stage. Ngidi has scalped 34 wickets in the 18 ODI matches that has he played for South Africa, at a decent economy of 5.33. In 7 T20I matches he has featured for South Africa, he has picked 11 wickets with an economy of 6.4.

Ngidi will be an automatic choice to be in the XI as CSK don’t have any other overseas fast bowler. Let's see if he can continue his last year's heroics this year too.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement