IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: Two Changes that Chennai Super Kings should make

Jayesh Motwani Preview 22 Apr 2019, 15:14 IST

CSK would be looking to get back to winning ways against SRH (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday. The teams come into this match on the back of contrasting fortunes and results as CSK now have lost two on the bounce, while SRH have won two consecutive games.

CSK have had to face a lot of trouble lately as their opening combination just doesn't seem to work. Their middle order has also shown too much dependency on MS Dhoni and the same fact was highlighted in their narrow loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. With tomorrow's match being held in Chennai, the wicket is going to suit the home side and expect Dhoni to make some changes to the playing XI.

So, in this article, we state the two changes that CSK should make for their match against SRH:

#1 Shane Watson out - Sam Billings in

This change should happen sooner rather than later as Shane Watson has looked out of sorts for the majority of the IPL this year. He hasn't been giving his team the starts he used to and that is leaving the middle order with a lot of work to do in almost every game.

His ideal replacement would be Sam Billings as the Englishman is a bona fide T20 cricketer, who is more suited to opening the batting rather than coming in the middle order. Also, Billings hasn't got many chances to prove his worth, so, expect him to replace the Australian on Tuesday.

#2 Shardul Thakur out - Harbhajan Singh in

This change would be governed by two factors - one being the pitch on offer in Chennai and the other is the average bowling of Shardul Thakur so far in the tournament. Thakur has been leaking runs for CSK, both in the power play and in the death overs, and sooner rather than later, he should be dropped.

Considering Dhoni has always gone for three spinners in Chennai, he is again expected to turn to Harbhajan Singh. The Turbanator along with Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir has been brilliant this year, especially in Chennai. With the pitch expected to slow again, Dhoni would definitely want to make this change.