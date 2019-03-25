×
IPL 2019: David Warner creates the record of most fifties in IPL 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
150   //    25 Mar 2019, 10:43 IST

IPL 2019,KKR vs SRH,DavidâWarner

David Warner, on his comeback match for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scored a brilliant 85 off 53 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he ended up on the losing side as Nitish Rana's 68 and a sensational 49 runs of just 19 balls by Andre Russell helped KKR win the match by 6 wickets.

Warner surpassed Gautam Gambhir’s record of most fifties in IPL. Before the match against KKR on Sunday, Warner had 36 half-centuries to his name. During his inning of 85 runs, Warner moved up to the top of the table with 37 fifties in Indian Premier League.

The destructive southpaw made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils in 2009 and was a part of them till 2013. From 2014 onwards, he has been playing for the SRH side. He was appointed as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise and led them to the title in 2016 edition.

He was in sensational form against KKR today. He added 118 runs for the opening wicket with Jonny Bairstow. So far in his IPL career, Warner has played 115 matches and has scored 4099 runs which consists of 3 centuries and 37 half centuries. He holds the record for most runs by an overseas player in IPL. He also holds the record for the highest individual score by a captain in IPL.

Warner did not play in last year’s edition of IPL as he was handed one year ban for his involvement in ball tampering candal. However, in his comeback game, he made the batting look easy with his stroke play and reached his fifty off 31 balls and continued to attack KKR bowlers.

Gautam Gambhir scored a total of 36 half-centuries in IPL history. He played a total of 154 matches (152 innings) and scored 4217 runs. From 2008-2010, he played for Delhi Daredevils and then from 2011-2017, he featured for KKR. Under Gambhir’s captaincy, KKR won two IPL titles, in 2012 and 2014.

Suresh Raina is the third in the list with 35 half centuries, followed by Virat Kohli with 34. Rohit Sharma is at fifth position with 34 half centuries. 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
