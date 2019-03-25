×
IPL 2019: DC v CSK - 3 key battles that you cannot miss

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
140   //    25 Mar 2019, 10:06 IST

Pant will be hoping to build on his brilliant start to the campaign against CSK.
Pant will be hoping to build on his brilliant start to the campaign against CSK.

The Delhi Capitals take on the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League. The Shreyas Iyer-led side come into this game on the back of a 37-run win over the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night while the Chennai Super Kings have also won their first game against Virat Kohli's RCB and will be keen on extending their lead.

This game will see a lot of battles fought on the field which will add flavour to the sanctity of its contest. We pick three key ones which will change the outcome of the match.

1) Rishabh Pant vs Imran Tahir

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant

The battle between the Capitals' wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and CSK's South African leg spinner Imran Tahir will be one worth watching. Both of them are in ominous form with the former belting a brilliant 78 off just 27 balls against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Tahir, too, comes into this game on the back of an impressive 3-9 against RCB.

Tahir is a wily exponent of leg-spin and it will be interesting to see how he out-thinks the explosive Pant.

2) Shikhar Dhawan vs Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh was brilliant against RCB
Harbhajan Singh was brilliant against RCB

Harbhajan Singh ran amok against RCB in CSK's opening fixture at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and he will be looking to do more of the same on Tuesday. Opening the batting for the Delhi Capitals will be Shikhar Dhawan and the contest between the two will be widely-watched.

Harbhajan opened the bowling for CSK on Saturday and will be hoping that he gets to reap the rewards on Tuesday as well. However, Dhawan, who comes into this game on the back of a fine 43 off 36 balls against the Mumbai Indians, will be a tough nut to crack.

3) Shane Watson vs Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada

Shane Watson, who perished for a ten-ball duck against RCB in the season-opener, will be keen on getting things back on track. He will encounter South Africa's young fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who is plying his trade for the Delhi Capitals. Rabada is quick and extremely accurate.

Watson will have his task cut out on Tuesday against Rabada but he sure has the experience to counter these young guns. Rabada will be hoping to make another impact on this year's IPL after beginning the tournament with 2-23 against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

