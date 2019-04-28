×
IPL 2019, DC vs RCB: Who is the player to watch out for in today's game?

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Feature
452   //    28 Apr 2019, 11:13 IST


Who is the player to watch out when RCB and DC clash? (Picture Courtesy-BCCI/iplt20.com)
Who is the player to watch out when RCB and DC clash? (Picture Courtesy-BCCI/iplt20.com)


Delhi Capitals under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer have had an extremely positive Indian Premier League campaign this year. The team has come together pretty well and players have repaid the backing by the team management.

With 14 points in 11 games, DC would want to get another win under their belt and book their spot in the playoffs. Also, the added motivation to finish in the top two plays in their favor. They have had a horrid run at home this season but the win against KXIP at the Kotla would give them some confidence.

Their opponents today are Royal Challengers Banglore who are on a late surge. Three wins on a trot has given them an outside chance of making it to the playoffs. For them to do the improbable and make it to the top four, they must win their remaining three games and hope other results go their way.

RCB will be without Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis and Dale Steyn for the rest of the tournament. Dale Steyn's injury is a body blow as his arrival galvanized the bowling attack and had a positive impact on the way Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav have bowled.

Without their first choice overseas players and lack of quality bowlers apart from Yuzvendra Chahal and probably Navdeep Saini, it becomes critically important for RCB's batting to be at their best.

Virat Kohli( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)
Virat Kohli( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

Virat Kohli will return to the Kotla having had an inconsistent tournament according to his usual high standards. Considering how much RCB would depend on him, AB de Villiers, and Parthiv Patel to pile on the runs on a lackluster pitch, Virat Kohli is the Player to Watch out for in this game.

A batsman as prolific as Kohli doesn't need any occasion to push him to succeed. It is a well-documented fact that he is self-driven and extremely competitive. Without major names present in the team and with RCB having a sniff at making it to the playoffs, expect their skipper to take it upon himself to bat long and deep.

He finds himself at number eight on the Orange Cap list, something he's not used to. He is usually leading the list or breathing down the neck of the Orange Cap holder. With 400 runs from eleven games so far, he will want to finish the tournament on a high

With three critical games left for RCB, Kohli would surely put on a spirited performance-something that would keep fans glued and interested.

With the heat expected to soar today, can Kagiso Rabada who has had a fantastic tournament be a big factor? Will Kohli be able to go past the Rabada hurdle? And most importantly without three players who have instrumental to RCB's three-win streak, how would he go about leading the side?

It certainly promises to be a high-octane contest, one which the Indian captain would certainly be geared up for.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli
