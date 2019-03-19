×
IPL 2019: Debutants who could be potential match winners for each franchise

Dhandapani Sivakumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
87   //    19 Mar 2019, 07:16 IST

Hetmyer could have a huge say in RCB's chances this season
Hetmyer could have a huge say in RCB's chances this season

This is the time of the year when almost all the international players will finally have a break from their national duties. Players from different countries will travel to India and make one of the eight IPL-playing cities their temporary home.

Fans all over India will be waiting to celebrate Chris Gayle's heroics, AB de Villiers' onslaught, and Shane Watson's all-round performances, forgetting the fact that these players are from different countries across the globe.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will commence their IPL 2019 journey against one of their arch rivals, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While RCB will once again enter the league with the aim of winning the silverware, a few new faces at their camp will wait to prove their worth right.

The same can be said for all the other franchises out there too since all the teams have retained, dropped, traded and picked some players in the IPL auction to increase their chances of winning the coveted trophy.

As mentioned, all the teams have already sketched their plans and are ready with an XI that would start the tournament on high.

Here is the list of players from each team we think could be the potential match winners in their debut season for their respective franchise.

#1 Chennai Super Kings: Mitchell Santner

Santner celebrates a wicket
Santner celebrates a wicket

Fans will not forget the nightmare that the Indian batsmen had during the ICC T20 World Cup game against New Zealand at Nagpur in 2016.

Mitchell Santner ended up being named as the man of the match for picking up four wickets, and giving away a mere 11 runs in his quota of four overs. His fielding prowess is also something that cannot be taken lightly.

The only hitch in the plan is that with Ravindra Jadeja, a similar style of player, already part of XI, Santner's chance of making it to the playing line-up looks little bleak. However, if and when given a chance, the Kiwi will surely be a player to watch out for.

