×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Why defending totals is turning out to be KKR's biggest nemesis

Deepak Panda
ANALYST
Feature
103   //    13 Apr 2019, 03:03 IST

KKR have won all three matches when they have batted first (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
KKR have won all three matches when they have batted first (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders sit at the second position in the IPL points table after playing half of their league stage games, with 4 wins from 7 games. They started IPL 2019 with a bang, winning four of their first five games, with the only loss coming through a fiercely contested super over. But they have tapered off since.

KKR looked in full control until CSK hammered them on a turning Chepauk wicket. And now after their defeat to Delhi Capitals, they are tied at 8 points with three other teams (MI, DC, and KXIP) and slightly ahead of them in terms of net run rate. Also, Mumbai Indians have played one match less as compared to the other three, so they could displace KKR from the second position with a win tomorrow.

In seven games, KKR have batted first three times and have lost all three of those matches. All four of their wins have come while chasing.

A closer look at the wins gives an indication of how the wins have depended greatly on some inhuman hitting by Andre Russell. Never before in the IPL has a team managed to chase down 53 runs in the last 3 overs. But KKR have achieved the feat twice this season already, courtesy Russell's strong finishes against SRH and RCB.

However, it is while defending totals that KKR have faltered big time. The match against Delhi Capitals at Kotla saw them somehow managing to escape a crushing defeat and drag the game to the Super Over, while the game against CSK saw a miserable display of batting. And the home game against Delhi saw the bowlers getting hit all over the park.

Vulnerable top order

Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine form one of the most destructive opening pairs in the world. However, both of them have not been in great form with the bat this season.

Barring the game against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur, where both of them rode their luck to forge a 94-run partnership, Lynn and Narine have been mere shadows of themselves this season. Moreover, Robin Uthappa continues to be guilty of throwing away starts.

Nitish Rana for some reason has not shown the right application while batting first and Shubman Gill's batting position has not helped him (except for the home game against Delhi).

Dinesh Karthik did play a good knock against DC in the away game, but failed in the other two. Russell has been the lone consistent performer, with scores of 62, 50* and 45 while batting first.

Advertisement

The vulnerable top order has cost them in all three games, and particularly against CSK where they managed only 109 and were down to 76/9 at one stage.

Unreliable bowling

Death bowling would be a concern for KKR - this was a fact every team knew even before the start of the tournament. They do not have any reliable overseas pacer who can bowl at the death, nor do they have any experienced Indian pacer to do the job.

The weak bowling got overshadowed by Russell's monstrous hitting in the games where they bowled first. But the problem came to the fore once they were asked to defend.

That said, Prasidh Krishna has shown some promise along with Harry Gurney, who has played just two games. Russell not being able to bowl due to injury concerns has made the matters worse, making KKR heavily reliant on their spin trio (Kuldeep, Chawla and Narine).

The spinners were at a disadvantage at their home ground against Delhi as the pitch actually suited Delhi's style of play. Against CSK, they simply did not have enough on the board and the experienced CSK batsmen made sure they played out the spinners safely on a helpful track.

The tied game at Kotla was actually a lost cause until Kuldeep gave away just 5 runs in the last over when 6 runs were required.

That KKR are over-reliant on Russell is no secret. Nor is the fact that they are weak in the pace department, especially while defending. Their home track, which does not assist the spinners as much as it used to, makes matters worse for them.

It is high time the top order starts firing and the experienced Uthappa and Karthik start contributing on a more regular basis. There is also a case to be made for getting the best out of Gill by sending him to the top of the order, replacing one of the out-of-form openers.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell Kuldeep Yadav KKR vs DC
Deepak Panda
ANALYST
IPL 2019, Match 23, CSK vs KKR: Who is the one game-changer from each side?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Biggest upset of Week 2
RELATED STORY
IPL history: Top 5 totals by Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Best death bowlers this season till now
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Seven records that have been broken so far
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders' probable XI against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders : Why KKR will win the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: What is wrong with Virat Kohli's captaincy?
RELATED STORY
Decoding the phenomenon that is Andre Russell
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell, the phenomenon
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Yesterday
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Today
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us