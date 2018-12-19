IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals SWOT analysis

Dpak Panda FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 130 // 19 Dec 2018, 12:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Delhi Capitals team

The team with most number of wooden spoons in the IPL, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, have an impressive look going into the 12th edition.

Ahead of the auctions, they had two major areas to fill in - the middle order and the Indian bowling reserves. With most of their retained players being openers or top order batsmen, they badly needed a couple of good middle order batsmen to slot in between the explosive top order and the devastating finisher in the form of Chris Morris.

Delhi Capitals did make a few surprising calls, but finally managed to get what they wanted. Here is a look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the Delhi-based franchise for the upcoming edition:

Strengths

The trade window saw DC trade Dhawan from SRH for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. That did deplete the team of some bright young prospects, but the advantage of having a stable opener in Dhawan overshadows the loss.

Dhawan opening with Shaw, making for a left-right combination, and caution mixed with fearlessness, is something that DC will immensely benefit from.

The batting remains DC's biggest strength, with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant following Dhawan and Shaw for a formidable top order. The buys of Hanuma Vihari and Colin Ingram solve the middle order crisis to a large extent.

Finishing seems to be in safe hands, with Morris, Axar and Tewatia all capable of big hits. Delhi Capitals also possess arguably the most lethal fast bowling attack in the IPL, comprising of Morris, Rabada and Boult, along with a couple of Indian youngsters.

Weaknesses

The bowling lineup has a lethal look, but what it lacks is a healthy stock of good Indian pacers. Avesh Khan impressed last season with pace, but was too expensive. Ishant Sharma has not been great in limited overs of late.

Moreover, while the overseas fast reserves are enviable, the potential unavailability of Morris and Rabada due to the World Cup might expose their bowling, just like last season.

Advertisement

DC still lack a proper finisher barring Morris, which can cost them in close encounters. Vihari's T20 form is something DC would rely on heavily, but the investment in Ingram might prove to be counter-productive since the South African has not been in the reckoning for the national team for a very long time and hence has concerns over his form.

Apart from these, DC do not have many other weaknesses on paper.

Opportunities

Delhi have always been a franchise who have had a lot of talent but have failed to execute their plans. But this time around the likes of Pant and Shaw have grown into experienced campaigners, and would be tasked with carrying the team forward.

Talking about individuals, Sandeep Lamichhane might look at this as his breakthrough season, and he has a great opportunity to become a sensation. Ishant has the platform to regain his limited overs form. And Shaw has the chance to consolidate his already popular image of a destructive opener.

Enter caption

The ever-consistent Amit Mishra along with Axar Patel form a good spin combination, and DC have the opportunity to use them along with Sandeep as a trump card.

Keemo Paul adds to the all-rounders list while Nathu Singh and Jalaj Saxena, if used wisely, can do wonders for the franchise.

Threats

The execution on the field and sealing of close games have always been thorns in the flesh for Delhi, and the same trend might continue this time around if they do not learn from their past mistakes.

Delhi have two Proteas pacers who might not be available for the whole IPL, which could prove to be disastrous for the franchise. They do not have enough resources to make up for the absence of these stars, and that can be considered their biggest threat.

Overall the squad looks well balanced with a mix of youth and experience. If injuries and unavailability of players stay away, then Delhi Capitals might be one of the teams to watch out for.

Probable XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult

Advertisement