Match Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
177   //    25 Mar 2019, 21:29 IST

Dhoni & Co will be eyeing to keep their winning momentum
Dhoni & Co will be eyeing to keep their winning momentum

After registering a thumping win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are set to host Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla for another intriguing contest in the Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals will look to carry on their winning form while the visitors will try to defend their title successfully in this campaign. Both the teams won their opening match, and we can expect another thrilling contest between the two sides.

With Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly at the helm, Delhi Capitals looks a different unit in the blue outfit. The hosts must be beaming with confidence after thrashing Mumbai Indians by 37 runs in the opening match. Rishabh Pant played a sensational knock of 78(27) in Wankhede Stadium to register a massive total of 213 runs on the board. Shikhar Dhawan played an anchor role throughout his innings with rest of the players playing as a floater around him. Delhi’s batting prowess can lead them to their first IPL glory this year.

Chennai Super Kings started their campaign in flying colours when they battered Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of IPL 2019. MS Dhoni is well on course to lead his regime to another IPL title if his team performs in such dominating fashion. The reigning champions spun a web to bundle the RCB players out for just 70 runs on the board. The spinners played their part as they took eight wickets in total to pile up RCB’s misery. With match winners like Shane Watson, Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo in their ranks, CSK would be eyeing to keep their juggernaut rolling heading into the fifth fixture of the IPL 2019.

 

GAME DETAILS

 

Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

 

 

Head to head

Total – 18

DC- 06

CSK – 12

 

Ground Stats

 

Avg 1st Innings score: 157

Avg 2nd Innings score: 143

Highest Total: 202/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Lowest Total: 120/10 (19.3 Ov) by SL vs RSA

Highest Chased: 159/3 (17.1 Ov) by Eng vs NZ

Lowest Defended: 142/7 (20 Ov) by Eng vs AFG

 

Team News

 

Chennai Super Kings

  • Chennai Super Kings is expected to feature the same lineup if the track offers some turn.
  • Faf du Plessis or Sam Billings can start if they want to strengthen their batting lineup.

Delhi Capitals

  • The wicket at Kotla is expected to be sluggish so both the sides can look to feature with more spinners
  • Sandeep Lamichhane can make his way into the starting lineup to replace Keemo Paul.

 

SQUADS

 

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult , Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Bandaru Ayyappa.

Chennai Super Kings

Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, M.S. Dhoni (C&wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Sam Billings, N Jagadeesan, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Mohit Sharma

 

Key Players

 

Delhi Capitals

  • Shikhar Dhawan
  • Rishabh Pant
  • K Rabada 

Chennai Super Kings

  • Shane Watson
  • Suresh Raina
  • MS Dhoni

 

Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals– Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Coling Ingram, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Keemo Paul/Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada

Chennai Super Kings – Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shradul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

