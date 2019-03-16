×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Expected playing XI for Chennai Super Kings in the season opener

Vijay Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
63   //    16 Mar 2019, 11:21 IST

Chennai Super Kings will look to start in style.
Chennai Super Kings will look to start in style.

Chennai Super Kings will begin their title defense when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the very first encounter of the IPL 2019 on 23rd March in the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.

The CSK team will go into the tournament without making any major changes to their team combination, and most likely will be the team which played the finals of the last season where they defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad barring one or two replacements.

CSK's batting line up is undeniably one of the best in the tournament while their pace attack is not one of the best in the business with Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar being the only three Indian seamers.

Chennai Super Kings complete squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The expected playing XI for the opener for the Chennai Super Kings:

Openers: Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu

Watto will look to repeat what he did in 2018
Watto will look to repeat what he did in 2018

Shane Watson of the reasons why CSK won the last season. His stunning knock in the finals after a run of good form made sure that the team won their 3rd IPL title on return.

Now, the onus will once again be on him to provide CSK with good starts, and a win against RCB in the opener will bode well for the yellow brigade. His recent form in the PSL will augur well for the CSK in their campaign to retain the title.

Ambati Rayudu
Ambati
Rayudu
Advertisement

Ambati Rayudu was an unlikely opener when the IPL 2018 started, but he took his chances with both his hands and was the leading run-getter for the CSK last season. He, along with Watson was a major factor in the team's success after providing them with good starts more often than not.

He needs a good IPL personally to cement his spot in the World Cup squad after a not so good series against Australia.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Suresh Raina T20 Leisure Reading IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
IPL 2019 schedule: Chennai Super Kings to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in season opener
RELATED STORY
IPL History: One best match of each season from 2008-2011
RELATED STORY
IPL Countdown: All-time Chennai Superkings XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: Chennai Super Kings' epic reply to IPL promo video
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Predicting the opening combination for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why CSK can beat RCB in the season opener
RELATED STORY
IPL 2008: Best playing XI 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ideal Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Possible finishers for each franchise
RELATED STORY
Season-wise highest team totals in the IPL
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us