IPL 2019: Fans engage in MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli debate on Twitter before opener

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST News 261 // 23 Mar 2019, 05:26 IST

Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Banglore on March 23 in the opening match of IPL 2019 in Chennai. Both RCB and CSK fans engaged in a friendly Dhoni vs Kohli banter before the game.

CSK come into this match as defending champions while RCB finished sixth in the points table last year. CSK vs RCB has been always been a brilliant rivalry due to the huge fan bases of these giant franchises.

CSK have always had the better of RCB in the IPL. In the 2011 IPL final, CSK beat RCB very comfortably to win their second IPL title, while RCB have been chasing it for 11 years and have lost two in two finals, the second one being against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Last year also, MS Dhoni got the better of Virat Kohli when the teams met at the Chinaswamy Stadium, as Dhoni took the game deep, and won it comprehensively with a six. This year, Kohli would be looking to have his revenge on his Indian compatriot.

RCB seem to have a better balance about them this year and they have also addressed their all rounder and middle order issues. Shimron Hetmyer and Shivam Dube look like brilliant buys and both of them come into this tournament on the back of some brilliant form.

CSK on the other hand, changed many fans perception about older players in T20 cricket last year. CSK won the tournament with most number of players aged 30 and above, which is a great achievement. Coach Stephen Fleming just added a few players from the auction, but their squad looks the same from last year.

IPL 2019 is about to get started and Twitter is warming up to Kohli vs Dhoni. Here's how the fans geared up to another brilliant showdown between two modern day legends:

Who will win today???#DhoniVsKohli — Akshit Sharma (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) March 22, 2019

Don't make it a battle like #DhoniVsKohli — F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan forever (@JoeyNChandlerr) March 22, 2019

Captaincool vs captain fire #DhoniVsKohli — shivi (@ShivangiRao3) March 22, 2019

I love calmness of Dhoni, but i support aggression of Kohli..

So @RCBTweets for me tomorrow.#DHONIvsKOHLI — Phillauri (@Pind_Phillaur) March 22, 2019

In Karnataka our tradition is we sacrifice the first meal for God. Same is applicable. #Devrige #RCB #RCBvsCSK #DhoniVsKohli — Vikram Naresh (@vikram5290) March 22, 2019

💥Yellow vs Red

💥@ChennaiIPL vs @RCBTweets

💥#DhoniVsKohli



Get set for fireworks as the #VIVOIPL kicks off today at 6 PM, LIVE on Star Sports!

Whose side are you on? #CSKvRCB #GameBanayegaName — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 22, 2019

What we all see: #DhoniVsKohli

What it actually is : ❄️ v/s 🔥 — Akshit Sharma (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) March 22, 2019

Can't wait to go #IPL2019

The season will kick off with the most exciting battle #DhoniVsKohli on 23rd March.



Wish you all the luck for this edition @RCBTweets #VivoIPL2019#VIVOIPL #playbold — Aamir Sohail ;-) (@aamirsohail_13) March 22, 2019

