IPL 2019 Final: Chennai Super Kings’ predicted XI against Mumbai Indians

Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

It’s the battle of the two of the biggest and most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 12th edition of this Indian T20 extravaganza will see yet another final where the Mumbai Indians (MI) face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It’s the fourth time the two teams are squaring off in the final.

While MI won the first Qualifier to directly enter the final, CSK got a second chance and they seized their opportunity in the second Qualifier to book their place in the final. It is the eighth time (in 10 seasons) that the MS Dhoni-led CSK are in the IPL final.

However, things have not been easy for them. They’ve had a bit of an up and down second half of this IPL. They lost more than they won but when it mattered, on the big day, they delivered a clinical performance. Hence, they will be eyeing their fourth IPL title in the quest to become the best IPL team. Thus, here is CSK’s predicted XI for the final against MI.

Shane Watson finally came to the party in the second Qualifier as he struck a vital half-century in what may be termed as a tricky run-chase. Despite his string of low scores, he has been backed by MS Dhoni and the CSK team management. He now has two fifties in this season and will be looking to score big in the final, just like he did last year. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis has been pretty consistent and has been batting well. Just like last year, he once again played a crucial hand in helping CSK qualifying for the final.

Both Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu are crucial members of CSK’s middle-order but their struggle has been a big worry for CSK this year. Their form has been one of the reasons for CSK’s batting fragilities. They average around 25 and have not had the best of seasons. In fact, Rayudu’s strike-rate (93.97) this season hasn’t been great too. MS Dhoni has looked a class apart from the rest of the batting line-up. He has shouldered the bulk of the responsibility with the bat this season. He is also CSK’s highest run-getter (414 runs).

It did look like Dwayne Bravo’s form was a concern. He wasn’t picking wickets and was leaking runs at the death. His returns with the bat weren’t great as well. However, he stormed his way back into form with a vital 2/19 in the second Qualifier against the Delhi Capitals. Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the most economical bowlers in this tournament. His economy of 6.36 is certainly one of the best (only Rashid Khan has a better economy for bowlers who’ve bowled more than 10 overs). He has also picked up 15 wickets. With the bat, he’s batted in eight innings and has remained unbeaten in five of those.

Deepak Chahar has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK. He is the second highest wicket-taker for them this season. He will once again be crucial with the new again against MI’s explosive openers. Shardul Thakur played the second Qualifier but bowled just one over and hence, might retain his place.

The two old horses, Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir have been brilliant this season. While the former has taken 16 wickets in 10 games in this tournament, Tahir is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 scalps. Hence, both spinners will play a crucial role in the final too but at different stages. Harbhajan has often been entrusted with the responsibility of bowling with the new ball while Tahir has been excellent in the middle-overs.

