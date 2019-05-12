IPL 2019: Final, MI vs CSK - Three things to look forward to

MSD's CSK take on Rohit Sharma's MI in the finals (Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

After fifty-six group games played across the length and breadth of India, IPL 2019 has reached its crescendo. Two of the most dominant, consistent and successful franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians take on each other in the finals, the fourth time for both teams.

It has been a tournament of contrasting fortunes for both sides. MI has comfortably moved into the finals with a confident display in the league stages and also a thumping display in Qualifier 1 against CSK at Chepauk Stadium.

CSK on the other hand have had a mixed campaign with their skipper MS Dhoni and Imran Tahir being the star performers and an occasional burst of brilliance from Faf Du Plessis or Shane Watson easing things for the three time champions.

Two teams with the most ardent, loyal fan base in the history of IPL will face off in the biggest game of the tournament. Its only fitting that these two teams fight for the title at Hyderabad tonight.

Here's looking at the moments we are looking forward to the most from the finals.

#1 Can CSK disrupt MI's fantastic record against them?

MSD's presence as the skipper and batsman will be crucial for CSK (Credits: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

CSK have lost all their outings against MI this season. MI have outplayed and outclassed MSD and his men. The likes of Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya have had the edge over spinners like Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja when they have faced off against each other.

MI have all the stats going in their favor. They have a 16-11 head to head record and it comes to 2-1 in finals. MI would want to make it 3-1 when they clash tonight.

CSK have won 12 out of 16 tosses this season, and it's that luck factor which Dhoni would want to capitalize on with results not going in their favor against MI. His form has been fantastic and he knows a thing or two about winning tournaments, so CSK would hope their skipper fires on all cylinders.

