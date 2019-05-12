IPL 2019 Final: Mumbai Indians’ predicted XI against Chennai Super Kings

Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

Here we are! After seven weeks, we have two teams all set to battle it out in the big final for one elusive IPL title. On one side we have Mumbai Indians (MI), the three-time champions who are looking to be the first-ever IPL team to win four titles. On the other side, there is Chennai Super Kings who have made it to their eighth IPL final and are looking to achieve the same feat as their arch-rivals.

MI have been clinical so far in this season. They’ve looked like the best team and they’ve brushed aside almost every team. Hence, they will go into the final of this 12th season as firm favourites. The players have stepped up well and seem to be in good shape ahead of the big final.

Hence, as we build up towards the final, let’s have a look at how the Mumbai Indians team could line-up on the big day.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will open the batting. While the MI skipper has been a bit of a hit and miss, de Kock has been brilliant and is MI’s leading run-getter this season. Both of them failed in the first Qualifier against Chennai Super Kings. However, they will be hoping to fire in the big final.

Suryakumar Yadav was the player of the match in the first qualifier as he struck a fine unbeaten 71 to take MI through on a tricky surface. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan played a decent hand as well and forged a crucial 80-run partnership with Yadav. He’s been in and out but he will most likely feature in the final.

The Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal have both been a crucial part of MI for quite a while now. They are brilliant with the bat and with the ball. Moreover, their fielding also gives them an edge. While Krunal hasn’t quite had the best of times with the bat, Hardik has been in fabulous touch. With the ball, both of them have chipped in well. Despite not firing, Kieron Pollard will retain his place. He’s played a couple of good knocks and has a huge reputation as well.

Bowling has been MI’s stronger suit which has been one of the reasons why they’ve been successful this season. Rahul Chahar has done really well, picking 12 wickets this season. Meanwhile, Jayant Yadav might miss out and Mitchell McClenaghan replace him, given the nature of the pitch. Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga continue to lead the pace attack brilliantly. While Malinga has been expensive this season (economy of 9.52), he’s picked up crucial wickets. On the other hand, Bumrah has proved why he’s one of the best bowlers in the world.