Watch: MS Dhoni's controversial run out - Out or Not Out?

13 May 2019

Dhoni run out - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are two of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League. Today, both the teams had an opportunity to become the first team to win the prestigious trophy on four occasions, with Mumbai ending on the winning side.

Mumbai Indians batting line up failed to justify the decision of their captain to bat first. CSK bowled well to restrict Rohit Sharma's men to a score of just 150. Chasing the target, the Men in Yellow got off to a good start. MI came back into the game by picking some important wickets in the middle overs.

This mini-collapse brought MS Dhoni to the crease. CSK needed their captain to step up one more time to take them home. Even the legendary finisher seemed to be feeling the pressure as he took his time at the crease. MI knew that Dhoni has the ability to accelerate so they needed to dismiss him quickly.

Rohit Sharma brought Hardik Pandya into the attack. Shane Watson failed to time the ball as the ball went to short fine leg. It was a simple single but Malinga at the fine leg could not suppress the urge to take a hit. Dhoni sensed it as an opportunity to pinch another single but that proved to be his undoing.

Ishan Kishan was backing up and he managed to get the direct hit. Dhoni seemed confident that he had survived but replays showed that it was close. The TV umpire checked it from various angles but no one was able to clearly tell if Dhoni was out or not out.

From one angle, it did seem that no part of his bat had crossed the crease. And the TV umpire decided to go with the fielding team.

Video Courtesy - BCCI/IPLT20.com

Even commentators were not sure about the decision. This was a huge decision in the context of the match and there was a lot of debate if former Indian captain was out or not.