IPL 2019 Finals, CSK vs MI: Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians win the finals by one run

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.89K // 13 May 2019, 00:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai won the 2019 IPL - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians met Chennai Super Kings in the final of this season of the IPL. It was a clash between the best sides of the season.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. Chennai fielded the same XI which took the field against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai made one change as they brought in McClenaghan for Jayant Yadav.

MI got off to a flying start with Quinton De Kock smashing three sixes of Deepak Chahar in third over. Shardul Thakur removed the dangerous De Kock in the fifth of the innings. This is when Dhoni made master call by bringing back Chahar who has conceded three sixes in his previous over. The move has paid off as the fast bowler removed the Mumbai captain.

Once they lost two wickets MI was in a spot of bother. When Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan tried to stabilize the innings, Imran Tahir removed Suryakumar Yadav. Ishan Kishan who looked good for a while got out at the wrong time. This brought Pollard and Hardik to the crease, who were two of the best finishers of the tournament. Hardik played his part before getting out in the 19th over.

Kieron Pollard took the charge in last over. There was a bit of drama in the first over as umpire failed to call a couple of wides. Kieron was the top scorer for Mumbai as they finished the innings 149/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing a tricky target, Faf Du Plessis gave them a solid start which he has done throughout the season. The South Africa captain scored 13-ball 26 before getting out to Krunal Pandya. Once he got out, Shane Watson took the charge. On the other end, Suresh Raina who was having an off day got out to Chahar after playing a strange innings. CSK lost Rayudu immediately as the right-hander failed to contribute with the bat yet again. Dhoni got run out at the crucial moment which changed the momentum towards MI.

Shane Watson just repeated what he did in last year's finals. However, Jasprit Bumrah's two overs ensured the game goes to last over. Watson got run out the fourth ball of the final over. With two runs to get off the final ball, the experienced Lasith Malinga got the wicket of Chahar and Mumbai Indian becomes the first team to win the IPL for the fourth time.

Here is how Twitter reacted to nail-biting thriller

Four IPL titles for #MI, all under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. That’s some achievement! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 12, 2019

Advertisement

The #IPL and the captaincy of #MI made a huge difference to Rohit Sharma as a person. And the leader in him has delivered four trophies now. #TopCaptain — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

Looked like a 4th for @ChennaiIPL all the way until the last ball..What a final🏏. May be a best of 3 next time🤔 #ipl19 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) May 12, 2019

Great final, a fitting end to perhaps the most entertaining season of #VivoIpl2019. The balance of power shifted so much all night. Congrats to 4 time champions @mipaltan . Spirited effort though from @ChennaiIPL 🔥🔥🔥What a show. — ian bishop (@irbishi) May 12, 2019

The #IPL never ever fails to deliver drama ... the last few overs had everything ... Drop catches,Fumbles in the field,Incredible stroke play,Run out & outstanding bowling !!!! #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 12, 2019