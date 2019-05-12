IPL 2019 Finals: One tactical move that Chennai Super Kings should make against Mumbai Indians

Srisreshtan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 175 // 12 May 2019, 05:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been in fine form for CSK this season.

Another year, another IPL, but the same old story. Chennai Super Kings have progressed to the final for a record eighth time. The meme which went viral on social media a long time ago stating that 'IPL is a tournament where seven teams battle it out to play CSK in the finals' has definitely taken its shape. Reaching eight finals in a span of just ten years tells us something remarkable about this team. However, they are up against a strong and upbeat Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai and Chennai have faced off thrice this season and on all the matches it was MI who prevailed over CSK. They have also squared off three times in the finals and Mumbai have edged past Chennai on two of the three occasions.

One persistent problem that Chennai has encountered throughout the 2019 IPL season is the lack of runs from the top order. Barring the game against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2, Chennai Super Kings have a dismal average opening stand of just 18. The early departure of openers puts tremendous pressure in the middle order.

One batsman who has struggled for runs this season is Ambati Rayudu. Out of 16 innings this season, he has managed to score just 281 runs at a below-par strike rate of 93.97. He has struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking and whenever he has tried to play a big shot, he perished. One tactical move that CSK should make for the final is to make skipper MS Dhoni bat at number 4.

Dhoni has been at his belligerent best this season. He is in a great rhythm and has scored over 400 runs this season. Time and again he has bailed out Chennai from precarious situations. Dhoni walking in at number 4 would give him more time to settle down. Once he is set, he can definitely take on the Mumbai bowlers and propel Chennai's score.

It would be interesting to see whether the master tactician would make this move just like he did it 8 summers back at the final of the 2011 ICC World Cup.