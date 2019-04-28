IPL 2019: Five Indian World Cup-bound players who are having a great season

Team India

The World Cup squad for team India was announced two weeks back. While some of the selected players have not been having a great IPL this year, some other players have been in exceptional form. It is essential for all World Cup bound players to be in form as to maximize India's chances at winning the tournament.

While the lack of form for some players may be concerning, there is no reason to fret about the form of some players like Virat Kohli who hasn't been at his best. On this note, let's take a look at some of the selected players who are having a great IPL.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in good form this IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal got a spot in the ODI squad on the back of some exceptional IPL performances. He made use of those opportunities and sealed his place in the World Cup squad.

Although he wasn't too effective in the 2018 edition of the IPL, he has bounced back strongly and is once again one of the leading wicket takers of the season.

Stats in this IPL:

Innings: 11, Average: 22.92 , Strike Rate: 17.57, Economy Rate: 7.82, Wickets: 14

#2 KL Rahul

KL Rahul is back in form

Following a brilliant IPL in 2018, KL Rahul was horribly out of form for most of 2018. However, he bounced back this IPL and has helped his team to a win on multiple occasions.

While his strike rate has been a tad low this season, he has consistently given the team good starts in the company of Chris Gayle. He is in red hot form this IPL and would be hoping to convert this form into world cup performances.

Stats in this IPL:

Innings: 11, Not outs: 3, Runs: 441, Average: 55.12 , Strike Rate: 130.08, 50s: 4, 100s: 1

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been consistent as always

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best products of the IPL. He has played for the Mumbai Indians throughout the course of his career and has effectively choked the run flow and picked wickets this season.

He has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians and in once again in red hot form. While he might not have taken as many wickets as he would have liked to, his economy rate has been splendid. Him being in form is vital to team India's World Cup chances.

Stats in this IPL:

Innings: 11, Average: 19.84, Strike Rate: 19.23, Economy Rate: 6.19, Wickets: 13

#4 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is in red hot form

After succesfully recovering from his back injury and suspension. Hardik Pandya has become a reborn player. After a none too succesful 2018, he returned with a bang and has finished off the innings on multiple occasions for the Mumbai Indians.

His tremendous strike rate is second to only Andre Russell. He has consistently delivered a quickfire 20-30 runs at teh fag end of the innings and has also picked up wickets on consistent basis. Out of all the players in the side, he has the highest batting average amongst them all.

Bowling stats in this IPL:

Innings: 11, Average: 33.66, Strike Rate: 21.00, Economy Rate: 9.61, Wickets: 9

Batting stats in this IPL:

Innings: 11, Not outs: 4, Runs: 264, Average: 40.16, Strike Rate: 189.76

#5 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is raring to go

After a poor 2018, MS Dhoni bounced back with an exceptional tour of Australia wherin he was awarded the man of the series award for his three half centuries in as many matches. Post that tour, he has once again been in spectacular form this IPL.

Unlike last year though, his side is nearly completely dependant on him to win the matches. In fact, for CSK, he has been to only player to consistently perform. If he continues this form till the World Cup, India have a serious chance to lift the cup.

Stats in this IPL:

Innings: 7, Not outs: 4, Runs: 314, Average: 104.66, Strike Rate: 137.11, 50s: 3