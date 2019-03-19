IPL 2019: Five overshadowed IPL players who can make it big this season

Mohammed Shami has surprisingly never been an IPL mainstay

The Indian Premier League's main goal has always been to provide a platform for talent to meet opportunity and young players to shine on the biggest stages possible. While most make it big in international cricket through successful domestic and IPL performances, there have been a few players who have caught the eye of the franchise owners after successful international performances.

There have also been an unlucky set of players who have been snubbed most of the time due to the theory that they aren't suited for the shortest format of the game.

Also, few players despite having made crucial contributions continue to be overshadowed by more popular players who receive the admiration and support of fans keeping such players away from the spotlight.

These players continue to work hard for whatever team they play and give their all and let's take a look at the five names who can make it big in the IPL after being overshadowed in the past.

#5 Hanuma Vihari (Delhi Capitals)

Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari was one of India's finds of the year as the Andhra Pradesh batsman made it big in India's Test squad along with opener Mayank Agarwal. Vihari is someone who can excel in all formats of the game but has been constantly overshadowed by more flashy options whom teams tend to go for, leaving him without any bidder.

He played only two seasons in the IPL and was used poorly by the SRH side and played way out of his preferred position and this dented his stats.

Nevertheless, the Delhi Capitals backed him and bought him for ₹2.6 crore in the 2019 IPL auction and he's set to play a major role for the side this season. For a man who scored centuries in both the innings of the Irani Trophy, the amount seems to be fitting and he'll be watched by the Indian selectors keenly.

