×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

IPL 2019: 5 Players Mumbai Indians Will be Targeting

Pranay Gupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.10K   //    04 Oct 2018, 20:55 IST

The management, think tank, and scouts of IPL teams work year round, constantly looking for new talent and potential additions that they can make to their squads. Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful and iconic franchises in IPL history, is especially known for this.

This slideshow looks at four players that Mumbai Indians will consider in light of their performance in the previous edition of the IPL and the requirements of their squad.

#4 Thisara Perera

caption

Overseas all-rounders were a major concern for the Mumbai Indians in the previous edition of the IPL. Both the batting all-rounder's slot (fulfilled by Kieron Pollard/JP Duminy) and bowling all-rounder's slot (fulfilled by Ben Cutting) were not cemented by any player, and that contributed to the Mumbai Indians' relatively disappointing campaign.

An experienced campaigner, Thisara Perera could be a potential option that the Mumbai Indians are looking at, especially at the right price. Considering MI's plethora of all-rounders, Perera will not be expected to deliver four overs, a factor that significantly increases his utility as a player. Further, his explosive batting, especially on subcontinent pitches, and familiarity with the IPL - having played for six franchises (including the Mumbai Indians) - make him even more desirable.

While Thisara Perera will almost certainly not be able to be a superstar in the league, he does provide a reliable option, and the Mumbai Indians will be considering him as a potential alternative to their current overseas all-rounders.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Kieron Pollard IPL 2018 Teams & Squad
Pranay Gupta
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast. Enjoy analysing and over-analysing every aspect of the game.
5 players Mumbai Indians should target for IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
Will Mumbai Indians be able to defend the IPL title? 
RELATED STORY
All Time Mumbai Indians XI
RELATED STORY
IPL: Mumbai Indians all-time XI
RELATED STORY
10 famous players you didn't know were once a part of...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Is time running out for Mumbai Indians'...
RELATED STORY
Mumbai Indians' 2008 IPL Team: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 5 fielders with most catches in the IPL
RELATED STORY
Why should the IPL be reduced to 30 days?
RELATED STORY
4 players who have scored a century for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us