IPL 2019: 5 Players Mumbai Indians Will be Targeting

Pranay Gupta 04 Oct 2018, 20:55 IST

The management, think tank, and scouts of IPL teams work year round, constantly looking for new talent and potential additions that they can make to their squads. Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful and iconic franchises in IPL history, is especially known for this.

This slideshow looks at four players that Mumbai Indians will consider in light of their performance in the previous edition of the IPL and the requirements of their squad.

#4 Thisara Perera

Overseas all-rounders were a major concern for the Mumbai Indians in the previous edition of the IPL. Both the batting all-rounder's slot (fulfilled by Kieron Pollard/JP Duminy) and bowling all-rounder's slot (fulfilled by Ben Cutting) were not cemented by any player, and that contributed to the Mumbai Indians' relatively disappointing campaign.

An experienced campaigner, Thisara Perera could be a potential option that the Mumbai Indians are looking at, especially at the right price. Considering MI's plethora of all-rounders, Perera will not be expected to deliver four overs, a factor that significantly increases his utility as a player. Further, his explosive batting, especially on subcontinent pitches, and familiarity with the IPL - having played for six franchises (including the Mumbai Indians) - make him even more desirable.

While Thisara Perera will almost certainly not be able to be a superstar in the league, he does provide a reliable option, and the Mumbai Indians will be considering him as a potential alternative to their current overseas all-rounders.

