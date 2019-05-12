IPL 2019: Five players Rajasthan Royals might release after this season

Ben Stokes is likely to be released by RR after another poor showing this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals finished off a poor IPL season with a loss to the Delhi Capitals as they finished 7th in the points table. The team’s campaign was marred with controversy in their very first game against Kings XI Punjab when opposition skipper Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘mankad’ dismissal of the in-form Jos Buttler led to a huge collapse in their batting order leading to the side’s defeat.

This was the story of the side all season as they got into good positions but threw away games due to lack of composure shown by the batsmen and bowlers. High-priced players Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat failed miserably giving innumerable headaches to the management.

Meanwhile, the huge discovery of the talent in 17-year old Riyan Parag and the outstanding performance of leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal will be rare positives for the side. Transformed into a side which spends a lot in the auction, RR are sure to tinker a lot with their unit and are sure to release some players.

On that note, let’s take a look at five players who RR could release ahead of the next season.

#5 Ashton Turner

Ashton Turner (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Ashton Turner's terrific form ahead of the IPL didn't manifest into a good season for him. His maiden IPL season was one to forget for him because he got off the mark only in his 4th innings. Turner was entrusted with the responsibility of handling the middle order and finishing off games but he was dismissed for a duck in his first three innings and managed to score just 3 runs in the fourth game.

Turner's experience and ability to handle all kinds of situations might prompt RR to retain him but the weight of his failures don't support him and with many international stars set to feature in the next auction, RR might look for other options releasing him in the process.

