IPL 2019: Five players who can be dropped from their side

Hetmyer deserves to be dropped but is likely to get another chance. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Week 1 of IPL 2019 is done and dusted and we have had some tremendous games with many game-changing moments on offer. The action doesn't stop as there are two doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday and the second week will certainly be more exciting and entertaining for those watching the league.

KKR sit at the top of the points table closely followed by CSK, both the sides with 2 wins each. RR and RCB are the only sides yet to win a game while the remaining 4 teams find themselves between these teams.

While there have been a couple of star performers for each side, there have been a couple of players or couple of performances which haven't come out good for the teams. Also, with Australian players set to return within the next 2 days, teams will be at their full strength and will want to make a few changes to their sides.

Let's take a look at 4 players who might be dropped from their respective sides.

#5 Shimron Hetmyer (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Hetmyer miscues a shot of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Shimron Hetmyer was a prized buy for the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the auction and a lot was expected from the Caribbean sensation. The southpaw had a poor time in both his games and scored just 5 runs from both the matches put together.

RCB too have lost both their games until now and a couple of changes are expected from the side. While it might be too early to drop someone of Hetmyer's caliber, performances are required to stay in the team. Though it's likely that he will be given another opportunity to prove himself, he needs to use it properly in order to remain in the side.

There are players like Heinrich Klaasen and Marcus Stoinis who will be available from now and they could come in and replace the under-performing players.

