IPL 2019: Getting dropped from KKR's playing XI may prove to be a blessing in disguise for Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Kuldeep Yadav's unorthodox wrist action makes it difficult for the batsman to read his bowling; he often deceives them in flight. Within a very short period, Kuldeep has established himself as a frontline spinner for India, and the numbers justify that too.

With 87 wickets in 44 ODIs at an economy of 4.93, and 35 wickets in 18 T20Is at an economy of 6.73, he has become the spearhead of the Indian spin department. Even in the Indian Premier League he has performed brilliantly for Kolkata Knight Riders over the years; 2018 was a memorable season for him, where he scalped 17 wickets.

However, things have not been going his way lately. In IPL 2019, Kuldeep has been struggling to replicate the success he has enjoyed in the past in white ball cricket.

He has taken only 4 wickets in 9 matches so far this season, with an economy of 8.66. The only silver lining for him was the over against Delhi Capitals where he defended 6 runs to take the match to the Super Over.

His failure to control the flow of runs coupled with his predictability have contributed to a sharp decline in his form. The assault he suffered against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he conceded 59 runs in his quota of 4 overs, led to his axing from the KKR playing XI.

While his exclusion remains a matter of debate, it may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Kuldeep. Since IPL teams have a tightly packed schedule, this time off will provide him the much-needed break to relax and rejuvenate himself before the bigger challenges that lie ahead.

Kuldeep has been consistently playing cricket for a while, and facing him multiple times has allowed the batsmen to read his bowling and develop techniques to play him better. With the World Cup 2019 just around the corner it is essential for Kuldeep to improve his game with new tricks and tactics, as he will be entrusted with the all-important responsibility of leading the Indian spin bowling attack at the mega event.

While it is unfortunate to see Kuldeep struggling with his form and getting dropped from the team, this break provides him a golden opportunity to sit back and do a deep analysis of his game. He needs to find out quickly what is going wrong and where he needs to improve, as India will be heavily dependent on him at the World Cup.