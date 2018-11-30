×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

IPL 2019: Highest Paid IPL XI from the list of retained players

Deepak P
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.62K   //    30 Nov 2018, 09:40 IST

Virat Kohli is the Highest paid among all the retained players of IPL 2019
Virat Kohli is the Highest paid among all the retained players of IPL 2019

IPL 2019 is around the corner and all the IPL franchises are busy scouting for the players around the world to get their combination right in the IPL auctions. Most of the IPL franchises have retained their core group of players and will only need to fix a few leaks here and there.

Here we have compiled the highest paid IPL XI from all the retained players. The player who was retained with the highest price tag for each position in the XI is taken with due consideration given to the 4 Overseas player restriction. For compiling the Top Priced IPL 2019 XI after retentions, we have taken 1 overseas opener, 1 Indian opener, 3 Indian middle-order batsman, 2 overseas all-rounders, 1 Indian all-rounder, 2 Indian bowlers (one –spin and Fast-medium each) and an overseas bowler.

While an IPL franchise is allowed a total budget of 82 crores to buy a maximum of 25 players, our most expensive IPL XI will cost a staggering 125.1 Crore rupees. Let us see who the highest paid IPL players for each position were. 

# 1 - Highest Paid Indian Opener of IPL 2019 - Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Salary – ₹15 crore

Rohit Sharma is the regular opener in the shorter format for the Indian national team and it is no wonder that the Hitman is one of the most expensive players retained by the franchises. Though Rohit Sharma did not open the innings for Mumbai Indians due to various reasons, we have considered him as an opener for compiling our list of the most expensive IPL XI and he comfortably grabs the Indian opener slot ahead of K L Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane.

Rohit Sharma is presently the captain of the Mumbai Indians and would be hoping IPL 2019 to be the season for Mumbai Indians to take the lead as the most successful IPL franchise. Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly the most expensive Indian opener in the most expensive IPL XI of retained players.

Indian Opener of the second most expensive IPL XI - K L Rahul (₹11 Crore) – Kings XI Punjab

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Deepak P
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast at heart and loves following football and cricket.
IPL: Highest paid players in the history of each franchise
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Batsmen from every franchise who can win the...
RELATED STORY
One player from each team who shouldn't play IPL 2019...
RELATED STORY
11 players with the most 'Man of the Match' awards in the...
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: How many overseas players can each team...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 3 overseas players who can be the most...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players with most runs in the history of IPL
RELATED STORY
Top three batsmen with most sixes in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: List Of Players Released, Retained And Transferred
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 XI that could have beaten CSK in the finals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us