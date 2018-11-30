IPL 2019: Highest Paid IPL XI from the list of retained players

Virat Kohli is the Highest paid among all the retained players of IPL 2019

IPL 2019 is around the corner and all the IPL franchises are busy scouting for the players around the world to get their combination right in the IPL auctions. Most of the IPL franchises have retained their core group of players and will only need to fix a few leaks here and there.

Here we have compiled the highest paid IPL XI from all the retained players. The player who was retained with the highest price tag for each position in the XI is taken with due consideration given to the 4 Overseas player restriction. For compiling the Top Priced IPL 2019 XI after retentions, we have taken 1 overseas opener, 1 Indian opener, 3 Indian middle-order batsman, 2 overseas all-rounders, 1 Indian all-rounder, 2 Indian bowlers (one –spin and Fast-medium each) and an overseas bowler.

While an IPL franchise is allowed a total budget of 82 crores to buy a maximum of 25 players, our most expensive IPL XI will cost a staggering 125.1 Crore rupees. Let us see who the highest paid IPL players for each position were.

# 1 - Highest Paid Indian Opener of IPL 2019 - Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Rohit Sharma

Salary – ₹15 crore

Rohit Sharma is the regular opener in the shorter format for the Indian national team and it is no wonder that the Hitman is one of the most expensive players retained by the franchises. Though Rohit Sharma did not open the innings for Mumbai Indians due to various reasons, we have considered him as an opener for compiling our list of the most expensive IPL XI and he comfortably grabs the Indian opener slot ahead of K L Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane.

Rohit Sharma is presently the captain of the Mumbai Indians and would be hoping IPL 2019 to be the season for Mumbai Indians to take the lead as the most successful IPL franchise. Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly the most expensive Indian opener in the most expensive IPL XI of retained players.

Indian Opener of the second most expensive IPL XI - K L Rahul (₹11 Crore) – Kings XI Punjab

