×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: How Chennai Super Kings should lineup against Kings XI Punjab

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Preview
244   //    06 Apr 2019, 05:17 IST

CSK will be looking to get back to winning ways against KXIP on Saturday ( Image Courtesy:IPLT20/BCCI)
CSK will be looking to get back to winning ways against KXIP on Saturday ( Image Courtesy:IPLT20/BCCI)

The Chennai Super Kings host the Kings XI Punjab in the afternoon game on Saturday at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. This will be a top of the table clash as KXIP are currently second on the IPL points table, while CSK are third on net run rate.

CSK endured their first loss of the season against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium and it was the first time in the tournament that MS Dhoni's men had been completely outplayed with both bat and ball. Their will be some forced changes from the CSK playing XI as Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out for two weeks due to injury.

So, keeping all that in mind, here is the strongest possible starting XI of CSK for the match against KXIP:


Openers: Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis

Shane Watson hasn't had a great start to the IPL thus far as his only substantial innings came against the Delhi Capitals earlier in the tournament. The Australian is very important to this CSK side and he has to find his form, starting with against KXIP.

His partner will be Faf du Plessis and the South African should replace an out of form Ambati Rayudu from the playing XI. Rayudu has looked out of sorts this year and he was out for a duck against MI in the last match, and he should be replaced by the CSK's star from last year; du Plessis.


Middle Order: Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, and MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina has looked decent so far this year, as he has started in most of the games, but he just hasn't kicked on from that to get a big score. It was the same case against MI when he got out after looking really good, and this is something he would be looking to rectify against KXIP.

Kedar Jadhav, alongside MS Dhoni, seem to be CSK's best batsmen thus far and the little pocket dynamo scored 58 runs off 54 balls against MI. It was a slow innings from Jadhav, but it kept CSK in the game. The 34-year-old will be looking to continue in the same vein of form against Punjab.

MS Dhoni has looked at his vintage best this year and his innings against Rajasthan Royals was absolutely brilliant to watch. He failed to finish the game against MI, but that is a rare failure for Captain Cool. Dhoni will return to his den against KXIP on Saturday.


All-Rounders: Scott Kuggelien and Ravindra Jadeja

With Dwayne Bravo ruled out for two weeks due to a hamstring injury, his replacement should be a direct one in the form of the New Zealand batting all-rounder Scott Kuggelien. He has genuine pace and can clock around 140 kph consistently with his bowling, plus the New Zealander can also strike a long ball with his batting.

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja has been brilliant with the ball this year, but he has been inconsistent with the bat. The southpaw is indispensable to this CSK side and his all-round skills will be put to test against KXIP again.


Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Mohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir

Harbhajan Singh is likely to be drafted into the XI as the Chennai pitch is dry and always assists spin, so him alongside Imran Tahir are going to be vital against KXIP. Harbhajan's battle with Chris Gayle will be brilliant to see and Imran Tahir will also have his task cut out against the likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

The pace battery of CSK will be an all Indian one as Deepak Chahar is a proper wicket-taker with the new ball and Mohit Sharma is likely to be preferred over Shardul Thakur as the latter hasn't done enough to be in the starting XI.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab MS Dhoni Faf du Plessis IPL 2019 Teams & Squads KXIP vs CSK
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
IPL Match Stats: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab at MA Chidambaram Stadium
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: Match Preview and team news 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 4 overseas players CSK might pick in the playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 18, CSK vs KXIP: Match preview, key players and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 3 Changes that CSK should make for the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who can open the innings for Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 18, CSK vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview, Injury updates, Pitch report, Weather forecast & Head to Head Records - April 6th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three changes CSK must make against KXIP to get back to winning ways
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Yesterday
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Today, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us