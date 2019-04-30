IPL 2019: How Rajasthan Royals can make it to the playoffs without the aid of net run rate

Rajasthan Royals (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals have had a rough run in IPL 2019, but they have gained momentum in their last couple of games. RR defeated SRH and KKR in their last two games and still have a slim chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

RR are second last on the points table with 10 points in hand and have a net run rate of -0.321. They have two games in hand and will surely be looking to win them and maintain their chances of being in the playoffs.

That said, a lot depends upon the result of other matches too. Moreover, RR's poor NRR means that they would suffer in most tie-breakers if there are other teams tied on the same number of points.

On that note, here's a look at what needs to happen for RR to make it to the playoffs without the aid of NRR.

Match 49:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan should win with a big margin. (Rajasthan Points 12)

Match 50:

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: The result of this match won't affect Rajasthan's chances of qualifying as both the teams are on top of the table with 16 points each.

Match 51:

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai has to win this match with a good margin to stop Sunrisers from moving to 14 points. (Mumbai Points 16)

Match 52:

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: After Kings XI suffered a loss yesterday they stand equals with Rajasthan now. Kings XI need to win this match but by not a big margin. (Kings XI Points 12)

Match 53:

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan must win this one and with a huge margin to reach the 14-point mark and get ahead of SRH and KXIP. (Rajasthan Points 14)

Advertisement

Match 54:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Royal Challengers must win by a good margin so that SRH stay on 12 points and Rajasthan remain two points ahead of them with 14 points. (Bangalore Points 10)

Match 55:

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: If Kings XI win their previous match then a win here will take them to 14 points. Therefore, from Rajasthan's perspective, Chennai need to win this fixture with a good margin. (Chennai Points 20 or 18)

Match 56:

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: If Kolkata are defeated by Kings XI and Rajsthan have secured 14 points, then this match will hold no significance. But if Kolkata win against Kings XI then Mumbai will have to defeat KKR to not let them get to 14 points.(Mumbai Points 16)

Here's a summary of the conditions under which RR can qualify with 14 points:

1. Rajasthan have to win both of their remaining matches and with good margins.

2. KKR and KXIP are sailing in the same boat alongside RR, so they should not win more than one match each so that they are behind RR in the points table.

3. CSK, MI and DC should win all their matches and by big margins except against RR.

4. SRH have to lose all their upcoming matches as they are two points ahead of RR currently.

Let's see how things shape up for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming matches and will they be able to get it into the playoffs after having such a bad start to this season.