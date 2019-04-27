IPL 2019: How RCB can qualify for playoffs even with their poor NRR

Shashank Srivastava FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 751 // 27 Apr 2019, 00:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An ideal match result combination for RCB in the upcoming IPL Matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the most loved teams in the IPL circuit is currently living on the edge. A dismal show at the start of this IPL by losing their first six matches in a row has forced themselves in a do-or-die situation. In order to keep their hopes for playoffs alive, RCB needs to win every single game from hereon.

But there is another big problem, their net run rate. Currently, their NRR of -0.683 is the worst amongst every other team and with just three games remaining, it looks quite unrealistic to turn things around on that very aspect.

So, can RCB qualify to playoffs even with their poor NRR? A mathematical answer is a hopeful "Yes!"

And here’s how it can work out in the favor of Virat’s RCB.

#1 CSK, MI, and DC should win every game

Considering the very fact that RCB can maximum acquire only 14 points, there should be only 3 teams touching or going over that all-important mark.

Now that, CSK and DC and MI top the points table with 16 points, 14 points, and 14 points respectively, they should win every game that comes their way except, of course, the game against RCB, to ensure no other team reaches that 14 points mark.

#2 KKR and RR should win no more than one game each

Currently, both KKR and RR are placed in the middle of the points table with 10 points each. With 3 games to play, RCB will hope them to win only to one out of their 3 games leaving them with only 12 points.

#3 KXIP should win no more than one game

With 3 games to go, KXIP (10 points) has a great opportunity to qualify for the playoffs however RCB would want KXIP to win against SRH to restrict them from reachin the playoffs, only to lose the other two games to end with only 12 points.

#4 SRH collapse

Sunrisers Hyderabad with 10 points and 4 games in their kitty look quite comfortable to reach out to playoffs. However, with their batting mainstays, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will both be unavailable after the next game against Rajasthan Royals, they just may experience a complete breakdown after their departure.

Advertisement

RCB would want SRH to lose their at least 3 matches ending their IPL journey this season with 12 points.

An optimistic IPL Points Table from RCB's viewpoint)

It may sound a lot of events to conveniently fall into place but cricket is an unpredictable game and RCB will keep their fingers crossed the entire next week, just to qualify for the playoffs.