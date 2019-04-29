IPL 2019: How RCB can still reach the playoffs despite securing only 12 points

Virat Kohli's side is not out of the reckoning just as yet. (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

After winning three games on the trot, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a huge jolt to its campaign by losing to Delhi Capitals on Sunday. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with just 8 points and a net run rate of -0.694.

With just two more games left, RCB would definitely like to turn it around and hope to end its campaign on a high. However, they still have slim chance of making it to the playoffs despite having the possibility of securing at most only 12 points. Their fate is hugely dependent on a lot of other matches. Here is a detailed explanation of how they can still make it to the playoffs.

Match 48: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - Punjab should win with a small margin (Punjab 12 points)

Match 49: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Bangalore should win with a big margin (Bangalore 10 points)

Match 50: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Result not relevant

Match 51: Mumbai Indian vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mumbai should win with a big margin (Mumbai 16 points)

Match 52: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Kolkata should win with a small margin (Kolkata 12 points)

Match 53: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Delhi should win be a big margin (Delhi 18 or 20 points)

Match 54: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Bangalore should win by a big margin (Bangalore 12 points)

Match 55: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - Chennai should win by a big margin (Chennai 18 or 20 points)

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Mumbai should win by a big margin (Mumbai 18 points)

The entire situation of how various matches should pan out in order to ensure that RCB qualifies for the playoffs can be summed up from the following points:-

Except for match 50, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai should all their matches with big margins. Bangalore should win both their remaining games with big margins. Kolkata, Punjab, Rajasthan and Hyderabad should not win more than one game each.

Let us wait and see whether Bangalore is able to create a miracle and sneak into the top four. If it happens, it will be the first instance of a team making it to the semi-finals/playoffs in the IPL after having fewer than 14 points.