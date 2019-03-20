IPL 2019: How the teams stack up

Dafabet FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 297 // 20 Mar 2019, 13:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CSK put together a fine run in IPL 2018

The 2019 Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin in just under three weeks and excitement among fans for the tournament increases with every passing day. This is the first edition of the IPL where the full schedule of the tournament has not yet been announced, principally due to the Indian general elections scheduled to happen in April and May. Apart from that, the 2019 Cricket World Cup is also on the minds of players and teams as most internationals would be focused on being in the best shape for the biggest cricket tournament in the world.

Fans need to follow all the latest cricket news and updates to stay abreast of the remaining dates of the IPL and information on the players leaving for the World Cup. All the other latest sports news can be tracked and followed here to ensure you don't miss out on any opportunities that might profit you.

All these factors make the 2019 IPL full of intrigue where lots of detailed research needs to be done before selecting one's players; thus ensuring that one's picks can battle the odds and help win based on their performance for their franchise in the tournament. Dafabet provide great user experience and are a very easy to use website, with 24*7 live chat support to answer any queries one might have. With the PAN verification process not mandatory anymore, all one has to do is to register, deposit and start playing the odds based on the players they trust to start winning.

Here's a look at each team and the players one should count on to deliver in IPL 2019:

Chennai Super Kings

The franchise from Chennai returned to the competition last year after a two-year suspension and immediately went on to dominate proceedings. They finished second in the table, level on points with top of the table Sun Risers Hyderabad, eventually winning the 2019 IPL easily by defeating SRH in the final. Although their squad is a bit on the older side, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni leading, they have every shot of making it to the playoffs and possibly winning it all again.

Their squad looks solid again this season, as they held on to most of their key players from last year. All-rounder Shane Watson has continued his great form from IPL 2018, doing very well in the BBL this season as well as impressing in the PSL. He will come into the 2019 IPL on the back of consistently good displays and should impress once more. Suresh Raina is another name that fans would be expecting a lot from, especially as he is not expected to be part of the Indian squad for the World Cup.

This IPL season, win big and follow all the action on Dafabet

1 / 8 NEXT

Advertisement