×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Ideal playing XI for SRH after the departure of Warner and Bairstow

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Feature
250   //    28 Apr 2019, 22:41 IST

These players need to step up in the absence of David Warner (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)
These players need to step up in the absence of David Warner (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

IPL 12 is slowly reaching the closing stages as the battle for the playoff spots is intensifying with every match. CSK and DC recently became the first teams to secure their spots in the playoffs this season. The other two playoff spots are still vacant and up for grabs.

Almost all teams are still in contention for those spots. Teams like RR and KKR have to win every match remaining to qualify. MI, SRH, and KXIP on the other hand, are in a better position than others to qualify for the next stage.

All the teams are going to be affected by the departure of star international players. International players from England, South Africa, and Australia are set to return to their respective countries in order to participate in the World Cup preparatory camps.

SRH is going to be the most affected team as they will have to play their final leg of league matches without their star openers - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. SRH currently occupies 4th position in the points table with 3 matches left to be played.

SRH is going to play some crucial game in the near future. The results of these matches will have a drastic effect on their chances of advancing to the next stage of the league. Thus far SRH's batting department has been heavily dependent on their explosive opening pair Bairstow-Warner. The middle and lower order have been in poor form since the start of the season.

The middle order batsmen need to rediscover their form and step up in the absence of international stalwarts. Manish Pandey has shown signs of returning to form by scoring consecutive fifties which is a welcome sign for SRH's middle order woes. Skipper Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, and Deepak Hooda should also perform up to their caliber to keep SRH in the hunt to win their second IPL title.

Here we take a look at a balanced team composition for SRH team after the departure of their star openers.

Batting:

Manish Pandey needs to continue his good form (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)
Manish Pandey needs to continue his good form (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

SRH will need a new opening partner for Williamson at the top. Players like Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, and Sreevats Goswami are frontrunners to take the spot. All the three have opened the innings earlier for SRH team.

Advertisement

But the management might go in with experienced Martin Guptill for the crucial upcoming matches. Also, Guptil and Williamson have been a highly successful opening pair for New Zealand in T20I. Given Guptill's big-hitting reputation he might be the ideal replacement for David Warner at least on paper.

Offbeat choices might be the left-handed attacking batsman, Abhishek Sharma, and big-hitting allrounder Deepak Hooda if the team management decides to go on an unconventional path.

Inform batsmen Pandey will walk in to bat at his preferred one down position. Allrounder Shankar will play at number 4 position. He started the season well with a few crucial cameos but could not sustain the same form in the later matches. SRH will be hoping that he would perform up to his capabilities in the remaining matches and provide much-needed solidity to their middle order.

Yusuf Pathan might be picked ahead of Hooda due to his vast experience and big hitting abilities. Saha will be the wicketkeeper of the side. Mohammad Nabi will occupy the number seven position in the line-up. Nabi has impressed in the few matches that he played so far but lost his position due to high competition for the 4 overseas player slots in the team.

Shakib Al Hasan has played ahead of Nabi in the last two games but could not make an impact in either department. So team management might go in with experienced Afghan allrounder in the upcoming matches.

Bowling:

Rashid Khan (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)
Rashid Khan (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are automatic picks in the line-up given their reputation and talent. Khaleel Ahmed has bowled well ever since he made a comeback into the side after missing the first few matches. So he will be the new ball partner of Bhuvi.

Sandeep Sharma will be the third seamer. He has been in indifferent form throughout the season but his ability to swing the ball might give him a chance in the XI. Also the repeated failure of Kaul will work in favor of Sharma.

Billy Stanlake might also be a potential option as SRH has been struggling with their bowling combination in the last few matches.

Ideal XI - Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson Rashid Khan IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
IPL 2019: Ideal Playing XI for SRH
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 33, SRH vs CSK: Preview, key players and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 38, SRH vs KKR - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: What should be SRH's ideal playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 41, CSK vs SRH: Why SRH will win the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Jonny Bairstow and David Warner help SRH trash KKR by 9 wickets 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 45, RR vs SRH - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 38, SRH vs KKR - Match Preview, Predicted Playing XI and Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs CSK - Warner and Bairstow lead hosts to a comfortable six-wicket win 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: Venue stats, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 45 | Yesterday
SRH 160/8 (20.0 ov)
RR 161/3 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
SRH VS RR live score
Match 46 | Today
DC 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs
DC VS RCB live score
Match 47
KKR 232/2 (20.0 ov)
MI 160/5 (16.0 ov)
LIVE
Mumbai Indians need 73 runs to won from 4.0 overs
KKR VS MI live score
Match 48 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 07 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Wed, 08 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 12 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us