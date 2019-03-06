'I’ll be very happy if Delhi Capitals do well and I contribute to their success,' says all-rounder Jalaj Saxena

Shiv Dhawan FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 06 Mar 2019

6025 runs, 298 wickets, first-class cricket is a frontier that he has conquered. Jalaj Saxena was born in Madhya Pradesh in 1986; 19 years later, Saxena made his debut for Madhya Pradesh and success followed soon enough.

He has been one of the most consistent and successful performers in domestic cricket over the years. The all-rounder is from the rare breed of players who is equally talented with both, bat and ball.

Saxena was recently rewarded for his performances as he was procured by the Delhi Capitals in the 2019 IPL player auction. In the past, he has been a part of two Indian Premier League teams. Jalaj was a part of the Mumbai Indians camp that won the title in 2013. He was also a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in 2015. Despite his consistent performances, though, he hasn't received a national call-up till date.

Sportskeeda caught up with the Kerala all-rounder to talk about his career, his recent form and his expectations ahead of the 2019 IPL.

From Madhya Pradesh to Kerala

Saxena is of the belief that he should only think about the things that are in his control. He stressed on the fact that he does not like to think about things like national selection. His belief in working hard has paid off for him in the last few years and he made a move from his home team Madhya Pradesh to Kerala.

"That time I was performing really well but wasn’t getting recognized. I thought (that) if I make them qualify for the quarter-final, my performance will get recognized more, that was my thinking," Jalaj said about his mindset before making the switch from MP to Kerala.

In the last two editions of the Ranji Trophy, Kerala's performances have improved considerably. "They’ve qualified for the first time in the history of Ranji Trophy and that's a big achievement for them. Players are doing really well and I am really happy for them. When you're playing for a state and the team is doing well and you’re contributing to it, it’s a good feeling," Jalaj said about Kerala's success.

"Above all, it's a team game"

"It’s a good opportunity to showcase my talent. I am very excited about it and I’ll be very happy if the Delhi Capitals do well in the IPL and I contribute to it. I am very excited about it (working with Ricky Ponting). I am a huge Ricky Ponting fan, it’s not just batting but the attitude, the commitment, the work ethic, I like him a lot so I’m very excited about it," he added about the opportunity to play for the Delhi Capitals and work with their coach Ricky Ponting.

The Delhi Capitals' training camp is scheduled to begin on March 12. When asked about the role he would like to play in the side, Jalaj said, "I've realized that I should always focus on things which I can control. I should focus on my performance. All I can do is improve, I have an opportunity to prove myself in the shorter format in the IPL. I am prepared and ready for whatever opportunities I receive".

"Cricket is not an individual sport, it's a team sport. It (his position and role in the IPL) depends on the team combination. Above all, it's a team game".

The open-eyed dream

Jalaj Saxena recently made a comeback to the India A set-up. He was in the team for the games against England A and had a rather successful outing, picking up seven wickets in the two-match series. "It is always nice that your performance gets recognized. Last time I played for India A, it was 3 or 4 years back, so I’m very happy to make a comeback and to contribute."

The 32-year-old is still focused on his ultimate goal though. After conquering the domestic circuit, he wants to conquer the international arena as well. "Since I was a child, I've had a dream to play for the country. It’s a good feeling that I have in me and one day I hope I’ll play for the country. It’s a moment I will cherish".

"My dream is to play for the country and that is what keeps me going, the motivation is still there, the performance is still there. As long as I am fit, as long as I am hungry to score runs and take wickets I don’t think age can be a factor. I still feel that I am hungry and can play for the country," Jalaj ended with a glimmer of hope in his eyes.