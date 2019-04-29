IPL 2019: In a season of crisis, Parthiv Patel comes through with flying colours

Parthiv Patel has consistently provided starts for RCB in the 12th edition of the IPL

It’s been close to 17 years since Parthiv Patel scored that gritty unbeaten 19*(60) to play a notable part in India’s second Test against England at Nottingham, which ended in a draw. Fast forward to 2019, and the volley of questions aimed at the man is generally about his baby-like face and subjects that are remotely associated with him.

In a team like Royal Challengers Bangalore, it is pretty easy to get overshadowed by two of the modern greats of the game -- Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Yet, standing at 5’4", in the middle of the roar in Chepauk, the 34-year-old opener absorbed the pressure and almost ended up carrying his bat in the opening game of the IPL 2019. His side suffered a collapse against Chennai Super Kings, folding out for mere 70 runs and Parthiv’s 29 off 35 balls weighed in gold.

In 12 games this season, the southpaw has amassed 365 runs at an average of over 30 with two half-centuries. This might well turn out to be his best season as he is 35 runs away from crossing the 400-run mark for the very first time.

There are no viral footages of him talking to the bowler in a crunch situation or a sledge that sent the internet into a frenzy. Yet, if you talk to him, then you would know that he is a vital cog in the set-up. From pacing his innings according to the situation to having a word with the bowling attack, Parthiv does the job fine. "I've been practicing hard. If I go fast, Kohli can take his time, that's it. Making sure we have four fielders in the circle. Just making sure the right fielders are at the right places and conveying the right length to bowl on a wicket," he said in a post-match conference.

He is currently doing a balancing act -- representing the Bangalore franchise in the IPL and frequently visiting Ahmedabad to keep a check on his ailing father. His father has been in hospital since February after suffering a brain haemorrhage and Parthiv broke the news to his followers on Twitter.

Parthiv had to miss the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament after his father Ajay fell down one day, all of a sudden and was rushed to the ICU afterwards. The thought of skipping the IPL did go through his mind, but his family convinced him to play as his father would have wanted the same.

Whilst he has been busy slog-sweeping the bowlers over deep square leg and spanking the odd deliveries over covers, his family has ensured that the cricketer stays in a healthy space during such a demanding sporting event.

“On match days, there have been several times when my family has taken decisions and let me know only after the game. They don’t want to distract me. It takes a mental toll but what can one do? Honestly, there were some negative thoughts before but now the family is prepared for the struggle we are going through,” he told Indian Express.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are all but out of the reckoning for a berth in the play-offs but Parthiv’s form with the bat has been a positive for a franchise that has witnessed six losses on the trot this season.

On Sunday, Patel once again provided a solid start against hosts Delhi Capitals. His whirlwind knock of 39 off 20 balls gave the visitors a realistic chance of chasing down a daunting target of 188. The southpaw took on the best bowler of the tournament -- Kagiso Rabada and welcomed him with a cracking shot over mid-off; it was a half-volley and Patel served the treatment.

The highlight of his innings was the way he countered ace spinner Sandeep Lamichhane on a turning wicket. Patel whipped the spinner for three boundaries in an over and helped his side get to 56/0 on just 5 overs. His entertaining innings was cut short by Rabada but the pundits were all praise for a batter who channelized his strengths and worked on his weaknesses, bringing in a different ingredient to the Caribbean-flavoured IPL.