IPL 2019: Inspired by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan hoping to make it count this time

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive
99   //    21 Mar 2019, 15:05 IST

T Natarajan
T Natarajan

The previous decade of Indian cricket, quite proudly so, produced a lengthy list of left-arm pacers for the national side. The evergreen Zaheer Khan held the fort for the most part, and was aided, in bursts, by the likes of Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, and the indefatigable Ashish Nehra.

Not anymore. Post Zaheer Khan's departure, there haven't been many successors that have found their way up the ladder. From Barinder Sran to Jaydev Unadkat, to now Khaleel Ahmed, India's search continues to yield unsatisfying results.

Beneath the obvious choices lies a wave of youngsters, far from the national reckoning, but diligently working at the domestic level. While Rush Kalaria and Rex Rajkumar Singh have found the U-19 setup to leave their mark, others like T Natarajan have shone in domestic leagues before being hauled up to the next stage.

Part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling-heavy roster, T Natarajan spoke to Sportskeeda after a gruelling practice session with the side ahead of IPL 2019, the second consecutive season he is with the team.

"Last year, a few injuries had set in before the season with SRH. This year, I am mentally prepared to execute the plans I have been working on. There are more expectations this year with the Hyderabad team," he said.

It has been a tricky road to recovery for Natarajan, who underwent surgery in 2017 after an elbow surgery cut short his Ranji season that year.

"It was very, very difficult. A lot of injuries came up and my Ranji season was over".

Then again, he hasn't been averse to obstacles. Born to a sari weaver, Natarajan faced adversities as a child, with basic amenities being a challenge while growing up in a small village in Tamil Nadu.

A tennis ball in hand, he got slowly accustomed to the game, and years later, a breakthrough season with TNPL hauled him up into the IPL limelight.

The now 27-year-old, who had bagged a whopping Rs. 3 crores ahead of his IPL 2017 stint with the Kings XI Punjab, couldn't materialise on the fat paycheck. The injury later that year did not help his cause.

"I was mentally sick and very upset at the time. I went to Chennai where coaches and relatives helped me. Small, positive things that I learnt over a period of time helped me recover quickly," he added, describing the mental anguish and how he fought it.

After five months away from the game, Natarajan, en route his road to redemption, was snapped up by the Sunrisers for Rs. 40 lakhs ahead of the 2018 IPL. He has been retained this year as well. This time, he is not willing to let go of the opportunity.

"I made a few changes to my bowling, very small changes. Over the last year, I have played in all the formats for Tamil Nadu - the Ranji Trophy, the one-dayers, and the changes have been very useful. I wish to execute the same in the IPL".

Runners-up in 2018, SRH had a long list of pacers, six of whom were Indian medium-fast, when T Natarajan joined. Tips from the seniors and support staff have helped him comprehensively.

"Last year, 8 Indian pacers played for Sunrisers. The 'swing legend' Bhuvneshwar Kumar was there, and his advice has been useful for my bowling. Bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan also had tips, and for the last one year, they have been useful for me while playing for Tamil Nadu".

The bowling heavy unit of SRH, considered by Natarajan as 'their biggest strength', now sees him competing with the likes of Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, as well as the other left-armer, Khaleel Ahmed.

"I haven't worked a lot on my variations, but have concentrated a little more on the swing. The rest of the things follow the same routine - the yorker, wide-yorker, slower ball and bouncers are what I have worked on. I am focussing on landing the ball in the good areas and getting some swing".

Despite the recent clamor for left-arm pacers in India, T Natarajan is focussing on the present and aims to take it one step at a time, starting with the approaching T20 exposure that he is set to gain.

"Left arm pacers are very rare in India. Right now, I am preparing for the upcoming season, aiming to improve on my bowling. I am focussing only about this year, and not really thinking of bigger things like the international level right now. It is important that I have a good IPL season this time around".

Having played alongside a number of stars, and been captained by Kane Williamson, the pacer admitted to feeling jittery in his first season with SRH, but things have become a lot better now.

"In my first year at SRH, I was nervous. But this year, it is the same team, so no pressure - the people have already seen me there. So it'll be better".

