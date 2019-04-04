×
IPL 2019 commentator faces death threat from RCB fan

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
News
1.20K   //    04 Apr 2019, 23:26 IST

Former New Zealand player turned commentator Simon Doull was at the receiving end of an acrimonious death threat from an indignant fan of one of the eight IPL franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Doull, who is currently fulfilling commentary duties, tweeted the screenshot of an offensive message written by a certain Dharnish Murthy. The message warned the 49-year-old to forbear speaking on the RCB team, else the consequences would be life-threatening for him.

Fans and well-wishers of RCB haven't had any moments to cherish this IPL, as their favourite team is yet to open their account in the IPL points table. Few of the distressed fans seem to have enough of it, ending up posting hate speeches on various social media platforms.

Talking about RCB's form in this edition of the Indian Premier League, their weaknesses and flaws in all the departments have been well-exposed by the opposition. While RCB's bowling unit is certainly not one of those that would win you matches, their batting failures seem to have added extra pressure on the bowlers.

Simon Doull tweeted the message with a suggestion to the upset fan to chill out, stating that he was unsure of what he spoke regarding the struggling team that triggered the fan.

Some fans, and former cricketer Scott Styris, who has also joined hands in the commentary business, tried to lighten the moment with a cheeky dig.

Scott funnily claimed that the offended fan was right.

Former cricketer Mike Selvey came up with a hilarious tweet as well.

However, cricket fans condemned it with supportive messages for the former Kiwi speedster.

However, it's not the first time Doull has faced such criticism from the fans. He was once roasted by fans when he claimed, during commentary, that climate change was rubbish.

"If you listen to the people that believe in that climate change rubbish, then it'll be sunny again. They'll be complaining about the heat," Simon had said during the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match in Nelson.

