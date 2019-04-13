IPL 2019: Jadeja reveals the genius piece of advise from Dhoni helped him to hit a six

Dhoni and Jadeja ( Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com )

What's the story?

Ravindra Jadeja credited Dhoni for the unbelievable six he smashed on Ben Stokes ball during the thrilling encounter against Rajasthan Royals.

In case you didn't know...

Chennai Super Kings won the thriller against the Royals on Thursday. Mitchell Santner sealed the victory on the last ball with a six. However, the much needed start was given by Ravindra Jadeja in the first ball of the last over. The left-hander smashed the first ball with a six, when Chennai needed 18 runs to win in the last over. The video went viral as Jadeja showed the glimpse of helicopter shot while smashing a six. It was probably one of the funniest sixes ever hit in the IPL history.

The heart of the matter

The left spinner now revealed that CSK captain's genius piece of advice helped him to smash that six. Dhoni who is known for street smart cricket predicted where Stokes will bowl to Jadeja and he passed the same to the left-hander and the rest is history. Here is what Jadeja had to say about the moment.

“Dhoni told me that Stokes will bowl outside the off-stump and full and I was standing on the off stump prepared for that. But he bowled it a little wide and I had to connect that shot because I had no other choice. But I was sure that the ball had hit the middle of the bat and luckily it worked out well.”

During the game, Ravindra Jadeja also became the first left arm spinner to complete 100 wickets in IPL.

“It feels great to have taken 100 wickets in the T20 format, and I am very confident right now. I am enjoying both my bowling and batting, and I am able to contribute to my team.”

Interestingly Jadeja's piece of advice helped Mitchell Santner to smash the epic last ball six. It clearly sums up the team bonding.

“You (Jadeja) told me to jump across, and I did and that helped get the boys home. It is nice to be five wins from six games,” Santner told Jadeja.

What's next?

Chennai Super Kings is set to play against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens this Sunday and they inch very close to secure a place in the play-offs.

