IPL News: Jos Buttler opens up about the Mankad and feels he was wrongly given out

Buttler and Ashwin were involved in a heated exchange

What's the story?

The 12th season of the Indian Premier League is just into its second week, but it has already seen a lot of dramatic moments during the first week. Especially, the Ashwin Mankad Buttler thing provoked debate for all cricket fans.

When things were settling down, Jos Buttler responded to the controversy stating that he shouldn't have been given out.

In case you didn't know...

During the fourth game of the season, Kings XI Punjab played against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. The Royals were well on the course to chase the target. Jos Buttler was batting beautifully after the half-century.

That's when Ashwin pulled off a surprise by Mankading Buttler. The game completely turned as Punjab won the game. But it didn't go well among the fans as they felt it was against the spirit of the game. After a week, Buttler has opened up about the controversy.

The heart of the matter

Talking to Cricinfo, the England opener said though it is within the law the manner he was dismissed is something which is not right for the game. He felt that he shouldn't have been given out.

" Of course, the Mankading has to be in the laws of the game because a batsman can't just run halfway down the pitch trying to get a headstart, But I do think, the way the law is written, there is a bit of a grey area in that saying 'when a bowler is expected to release the ball'.

Buttler also claimed that he was still in the crease at the time of releasing the ball, and the umpire has made a wrong decision.

"If you look at the footage, probably the wrong decision was made because at the time he was expected to release the ball I was in my crease," Buttler said.

What's next?

Post this incident, Krunal Pandya gave away a warning to the batsman to make sure they stay firm in the crease. But, don't think we will get to see another Mandkading dismissal as most of them think that it is against the spirit of the game to Mankad a batsman without giving a warning.

