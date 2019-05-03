IPL News: Kagiso Rabada to miss the remainder of the tournament due to a back injury

Kagiso Rabada - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

What's the story?

The tables have suddenly turned for the Delhi Capitals as their lead pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out ahead of the much-awaited playoffs. The announcement was made earlier today, stating that the speedster will return back to South Africa as a precautionary measure since the Cricket World Cup will begin later this month.

In case you missed it...

Rabada was rested by the Capitals in their previous encounter against the Chennai Super Kings. According to the sources, the prolific seamer had a stiff back and was thus, given rest for the first time in IPL 12.

The Proteas cricketer is the highest wicket-taker of the season hitherto and DC will undoubtedly miss his services.

The heart of the matter

On the afternoon of 3rd May, the IPL officials had confirmed that Kagiso Rabada won't play in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League anymore. The South African, who had taken 25 wickets in the season thus far, also shared his disappointment after this unfortunate departure. Rabada was quoted saying after he was ruled out of the tournament.

It is indeed very hard for me to leave the Delhi Capitals at this stage of the tournament. But with the World Cup just a month away, a collective decision has been made for me in this regard. It’s been a tremendous season for me with the Delhi Capitals, both on and off the field, and I truly believe that our team can win the trophy.

The 23-year old's services were badly missed by the Delhi Capitals when they took on the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. And the fast bowler's departure is likely to make the situation even worse. The coach of DC, Ricky Ponting, also opened up about the pacer's exclusion and backed his team to do well in his absence. The former Australian Cricketer said:

It’s unfortunate that Rabada is having to leave us at this stage of the tournament. But I have full confidence in our team, and I’m sure each and every member of this unit will step up to the occasion.

What's next

The Delhi Capitals will play their last league game on Saturday against the Rajasthan Royals. The franchise, which has already qualified to the playoffs, will definitely miss Rabada during the knockout stages and winning the coveted silverware now seems a road farther for them.