IPL 2019: Kagiso Rabada on the verge of breaking all-time IPL record

At the start of IPL 2019, not many would have predicted the Delhi Capitals to qualify for the playoffs, having failed in the past 6 years. However, this year has been different and one big reason for their success this season has been the performances of young South African pacer, Kagiso Rabada.

The 23-year-old was recruited way back in 2017 by Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), however, he could not live up to the expectations and had a very dismal start to his IPL career, scalping just 6 wickets in as many games.

The next year, the young fast bowler could not play a single game as he was unfortunately ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back stress fracture.

Come IPL 2019 though and Kagiso Rabada has proved his worth!

With speed and lethal accuracy, the pacer has successfully announced his arrival in the world’s biggest T20 league. Rabada has provided Delhi Capitals with much-needed firepower in the bowling unit and almost single-handedly complemented the exceptional performances displayed by their batting unit.

With his excellent bowling, not only has Rabada kept a check on the run-scoring but he's also picked up important wickets at crunch moments.

Rabada is currently in possession of the purple cap for being the highest wicket-taker this season with 25 wickets followed by Imran Tahir (CSK), who trails his international teammate by a whopping 8 wickets. Going by his current form, it looks certain that the speedster will retain his spot at the top of the wicket-takers list.

Moreover, Rabada may also end up breaking an all-time record for the most wickets in a single IPL season.

As of now, the record (32 wickets) is owned by West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (CSK) and has successfully withstood the test of time, however, the very fact that the Delhi Capitals will play at least 3 more matches this IPL season (two league games and a qualifier), provides ample opportunity to Kagiso Rabada to etch his name into the record books.

He needs just 7 more wickets to draw level with Bravo and eight to surpass the West Indian.