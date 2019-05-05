IPL 2019: Kedar Jadhav likely to be ruled out for rest of the season

Kedar Jadhav

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav is likely to miss the remainder of IPL 2019, after injuring his left shoulder during Chennai Super Kings' final group stage game, against the Kings XI Punjab at Mohali.

Jadhav is part of India's 15-man squad that begins its 2019 World Cup campaign exactly a month from now, against South Africa on June 5.

The 34-year-old was patrolling the deep square leg fence when the incident took place. In an attempt to keep an overthrow in play, Jadhav dived along the ropes but ended up jamming his left shoulder. He was seen clutching the shoulder almost immediately and grimaced in pain even as the CSK physio, Tommy Simsek, was quick to reach the spot.

Chennai's coach Stephen Fleming gave an update on Jadhav's injury during the post-match conference, stating that he will be sent for X-ray tomorrow to monitor the extent of the damage.

"We're hopeful for him. I don't think we'll see him again in this tournament for us. So now his attention will turn to what it looks like for the World Cup".

"He's in some discomfort but we just need to be accurate with our assessments tomorrow. Fingers crossed that it's nothing too serious but it didn't look that good," Fleming was quoted as saying.

The Indian team have already named standbys in Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu and Navdeep Saini. Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel were later added to the list.

Jadhav had also missed most of the IPL season last year, after suffering from a hamstring tear in the season opener against Mumbai Indians. There was a recurrence of the same injury during the 2018 Asia Cup final against Bangladesh. He later joined the India A side for the Deodhar Trophy. This year, he traveled with the Indian team to Australia and New Zealand.

In 14 matches this IPL season, Jadhav averages 18.00, with only 162 runs next to his name.