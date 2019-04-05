×
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
145   //    05 Apr 2019, 20:21 IST

Kings XI Punjab (Picture courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Kings XI Punjab (Picture courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab pulled off one of the most miraculous wins in IPL history when they took 7 wickets inside 3 overs to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat against Delhi Capitals last Monday. Delhi looked in good position to take the 2 points and move up the IPL Points Table but Sam Curran and Mohammad Shami had other plans.

Ravichandran Ashwin will next face his former franchise, Chennai Super Kings in what will be a mouth-watering clash at Chepauk. Both the teams have a strong spin department and hence it will prove to be a battle of equals.

Here's what Kings XI Punjab's probable XI could be for the afternoon match:

KL Rahul will look to return to form after an early dismissal in the match against Delhi. The Karnataka-born opener was the brightest spot of KXIP last year but this season he has not lived up to his reputation. Apart from his match-winning knock against Mumbai, he has not contributed much to the team's cause.

After sitting out of the previous match, Chris Gayle may make his return to the Punjab side. The Universe Boss has played like a mature player and KXIP will expect him to use his experience to the fullest.

Mayank Agarwal was dismissed in an unfortunate manner against Delhi but otherwise, the Karnataka batsman has looked in fine touch this season. He has got good support from David Miller who has played elegantly in IPL 2019 thus far.

Sarfaraz Khan has got off to promising starts in all the matches and KXIP would be hoping that he has saved his best performance for the game tomorrow.

Sam Curran and Mandeep Singh were the stars in the bowling and batting department respectively against Delhi. Mandeep's splendid cameo helped KXIP post a defendable score on the board while Curran's hat-trick has sealed his position as Punjab's number one overseas pacer for this season.

With the track at Chepauk offering great support to the spin bowlers, expect Afghan star Mujeeb Ur Rahman to trouble the CSK batsmen.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Murugan Ashwin's responsibilities will also increase tomorrow as they will have to support the team's top Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami, who has been unstoppable since the New Zealand tour.

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb, R Ashwin, M Ashwin and Mohammad Shami.

