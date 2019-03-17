×
IPL 2019: KKR announce their replacement for Shivam Mavi

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
632   //    17 Mar 2019, 16:13 IST

KC Cariappa will play for KKR in the upcoming edition of IPL


What's the story?

Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders have announced the replacement for Shivam Mavi for the upcoming edition of the IPL. Karnataka spinner KC Cariappa will replace the injured teenager for IPL 2019.

The background

KKR announced a few days ago that their pace-bowling duo of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi will miss IPL 2019 due to injuries. While Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier was announced as the replacement for Nagarkoti, the franchise has now decided to bring in-form spinner KC Cariappa to the squad in place of Shivam Mavi.

Incidentally, KC Cariappa started his IPL career at KKR a few seasons ago when he was brought for a huge price as a mystery spinner by the franchise.

The details

Shivam Mavi was ruled out of the upcoming season due to a stress fracture in his back. While the names of a number of talented Indian pacers were going around, KKR has surprised everyone by adding a spinner to their already strong spin bowling line-up.

KC Cariappa, who was impressive in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will take Shivam Mavi's place in the squad. The Karnataka spinner was instrumental in helping his side win some crucial games and will now restart his IPL career in his first franchise. The Coorg lad was also impressive in the Karnataka Premier League held last year.

What's next?

KKR will now have a dangerous spin-bowling line-up with the likes of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and KC Cariappa in the line-up. It would be an advantage for the team on their home-pitch at Eden Gardens and they will be looking to make use of it.

KKR's first match of this season will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 24th. Having reached the playoffs last season, the Kolkata-based franchise will look to better their record this season.

Fetching more content...
