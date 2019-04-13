×
IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Feature
123   //    13 Apr 2019, 21:17 IST

MS Dhoni & Andre Russell have been pivotal to their team's success in this campaign
MS Dhoni & Andre Russell have been pivotal to their team's success in this campaign

After being hammered in their last home game, Kolkata Knight Riders is set to host Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens. The Knight Riders will be determined to get back to winning ways after two defeats on the trot while the visitors have been in scintillating form in this campaign. Both the teams will face each other for the second time in this season, CSK thrashing the Knight Riders by seven wickets in their previous meeting.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been struggling to find their feet in their recent matches. However, they are still sitting comfortably at the second spot in the points table with four wins and three defeats in seven outings. Dinesh Karthik must be worried about his team’s poor bowling performance in the last couple of games.

No bowler took the responsibility during their previous match which led to their downfall in front of their home crowd. Shubham Gill’s sublime knock will be the sole positive sign for the Knight Riders. The hosts would be hoping to land a counterpunch when they host the defending champions, CSK.

On the contrary, Chennai Super Kings have been the most consistent team in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni & Co always seem to find a way to win in the times of adversity; this is what makes them the most successful franchise in the tournament history. Rayudu and the Skipper himself led his side from the front to another last-ball victory against Rajasthan Royals. Having registered the 100th win in the IPL, CSK would be eyeing to maintain their winning run in the upcoming visit to Kolkata.

 

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

 

Venue Stats IPL

 

Total Matches- 72

Matches won batting first- 28

Matches won bowling first- 44

Average 1st Inns scores- 157

Average 2nd Inns scores- 144

Highest total recorded- 218/4 (20 Ov) by KKR vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded- 49/10 (9.4 Ov) by RCB vs KKR

Highest score chased- 204/2 (18.2 Ov) by KXIP vs KKR

Lowest score defended- 114/4 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KKR

 

Head-to-Head

 

Total – 20

CSK – 12

KKR- 07

N/R- 01

 

TEAM NEWS

 

Kolkata Knight Riders:

  • Lockie Ferguson might be left out after his string of poor performances.
  • Chris Lynn & Sunil Narine might be back in the starting lineup to replace Joe Denly & Carlos Braithwaite.

Chennai Super Kings

  • The visitors are likely to go ahead with the same playing XI.
  • If Dwayne Bravo is fit enough to play he will replace Mitchell Santner.

 

SQUADS

 

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

 

Chennai Super Kings

M.S. Dhoni (c), Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay

 

KEY PLAYERS

 

Kolkata Knight Riders

  • Shubman Gill
  • Sunil Narine
  • Andre Russell

Chennai Super Kings

  • Faf du Plessis
  • MS Dhoni
  • Imran Tahir

 

 

Probable Playing XI

 

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C,WK), Mitch Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh/Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Fetching more content...
