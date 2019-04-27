IPL 2019: KKR vs MI - Head to head record, probable XI, and players to watch out for

Jasprit Bumrah (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

On 28 April, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians for the first time in IPL 2019, this time at Kolkata. MI have seven wins from 11 games and are at the second position in the IPL points table, while KKR are at the 6th position of the table with just four wins from same number of matches.

The Knight Riders are on a losing streak with six consecutive defeats. The inability of their bowlers to take wickets regularly has been troubling them badly.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will come out with full confidence as they recently defeated the mighty CSK in their own fortress in the recent game. With Rohit Sharma finding his form back, the Mumbai camp will feel relieved regarding their batting woes.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have fought each other 23 times in the past. MI have emerged victorious in 18 games, while the Knight Riders have managed to win only five times.

Probable XI – Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik(c, wk), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Yarra Prithviraj

Players on the bench: Robin Uthappa, Lockie Ferguson, Nikhil Naik, Kuldeep Yadav, KC Cariappa, Harry Gurney, Shrikant Mundhe, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Matthew Kelly

Player to watch out for – Andre Russell

The mighty West Indian has been the only consistent batsman for the KKR in this season. He has scored 414 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of over 200. If he gets going, KKR know that no score is out of reach for them.

Probable XI – Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Players on the bench: Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhedh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff

Player to watch out for – Jasprit Bumrah

The death-bowling sensation of India will be the key to Mumbai Indians when they fight the Knight Riders at their home. He has taken 13 wickets from 11 games at a bowling average below 20.