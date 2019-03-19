IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders - Team Composition and Analysis

Kolkata Knight Riders

The two-time IPL winners would be looking to dominate and match the record of most IPL title wins along with the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders are the most versatile team in the competition. They are known for their smart buys in the auction and they choose players based on potential contributions rather than fame.

They bought 8 players in the auction including Carlos Brathwaite for a massive amount of ₹5 crores. They also managed to rope in the likes of Lockie Ferguson and Joe Denly.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad –

Batsmen – Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Nitish Rana

All Rounders – Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Braithwaite, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla

Wicket Keepers – Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa

Bowlers – Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Prasadh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj

Team Composition and Analysis –

Strategy-wise, this team resemble Chennai Super Kings, with both sides keeping the core of their squads intact. Several KKR stars are used to playing in home conditions at the Eden Gardens. The remarkable feature about this team is that most of the players are currently at the top of their forms, especially Shubman Gill, who has been breaking records in the domestic format.

The devastating duo of Lynn and Narine can break down the confidence of any opening bowler. Nitish Rana can be highly destructive with his slogs, while Uthappa and Gill are expected to demonstrate classical hitting. In case they fail to deliver, Russell and Braithwaite can literally tear apart the bowlers and hit humungous sixes in the death overs. Skipper Karthik will also be looking to play vital knocks with the bat and put his calmness into practice.

Coming to the bowlers - Narine and Kuldeep would be looking forward to spin a web and get through the batting order of the opponents, but the only issue with the team might be the lack of experience in the pace bowling department. It remains to be seen how the likes of Nortje and Ferguson adapts to bowling in Indian conditions.

Ratings –

Batting – 8/10

All rounders – 8/10

Bowling – 6/10

Let us know your thoughts on KKR’s team and if they have a chance to defend the title.

