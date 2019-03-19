×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders - Team Composition and Analysis

The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
Feature
178   //    19 Mar 2019, 13:33 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders

The two-time IPL winners would be looking to dominate and match the record of most IPL title wins along with the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders are the most versatile team in the competition. They are known for their smart buys in the auction and they choose players based on potential contributions rather than fame.

They bought 8 players in the auction including Carlos Brathwaite for a massive amount of ₹5 crores. They also managed to rope in the likes of Lockie Ferguson and Joe Denly.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad –

Batsmen – Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Nitish Rana

All Rounders – Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Braithwaite, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla

Wicket Keepers – Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa

Advertisement

Bowlers – Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Prasadh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj


Team Composition and Analysis –

Strategy-wise, this team resemble Chennai Super Kings, with both sides keeping the core of their squads intact. Several KKR stars are used to playing in home conditions at the Eden Gardens. The remarkable feature about this team is that most of the players are currently at the top of their forms, especially Shubman Gill, who has been breaking records in the domestic format.

The devastating duo of Lynn and Narine can break down the confidence of any opening bowler. Nitish Rana can be highly destructive with his slogs, while Uthappa and Gill are expected to demonstrate classical hitting. In case they fail to deliver, Russell and Braithwaite can literally tear apart the bowlers and hit humungous sixes in the death overs. Skipper Karthik will also be looking to play vital knocks with the bat and put his calmness into practice.

Coming to the bowlers - Narine and Kuldeep would be looking forward to spin a web and get through the batting order of the opponents, but the only issue with the team might be the lack of experience in the pace bowling department. It remains to be seen how the likes of Nortje and Ferguson adapts to bowling in Indian conditions.

Ratings –

Batting – 8/10

All rounders – 8/10

Bowling – 6/10

Let us know your thoughts on KKR’s team and if they have a chance to defend the title.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Andre Russell T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
The Bharat Army is the Indian Cricket Team's No.1 Global Supporter Group. The Bharat Army has become famous in its association with Team India for its passionate and committed support travelling around the world supporting Team India for almost 20 years. Visit https://www.bharatarmy.com for more details and Register yourself as a Member for Free.
IPL 2019: Team Preview - Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ideal batting line-up for the Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analysis of the Kolkata Knight Riders and season prediction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
Why Kolkata Knight Riders have the most balanced side in the IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders' strongest possible playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Kolkata Knight Riders players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders add Sandeep Warrier to their squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three biggest match-winners for Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Players who can help Kolkata Knight Riders win the title this year
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us