IPL 2019: KXIP announce Ryan Harris as their new bowling coach

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
127   //    06 Dec 2018, 08:20 IST

Indian Premier League Auction 2010
Indian Premier League Auction 2010

The mood is set for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2019 as every day something new comes out to the fans. Earlier, the players' auction date was officially announced and it will be held on December 18 in Jaipur and now the Kings XI Punjab have announced their members of the Support Staff.

After sacking Virender Sehwag, Mike Hesson from New Zealand was announced as the head coach of the side for this year and an entirely new support unit has been built around him.

Punjab has appointed the former Australian spearhead Ryan Harris as their bowling coach in place of Venkatesh Prasad, who used to render his services for the team at the same spot till the last year. New Zealand cricketer Craig McMillan has been selected for the spot of fielding coach in this side for the 2019 season.

The spots of batting coach, physio and high-performance coach have been fulfilled by Sridharan Sriram, Brett Harrop and Prasanna Raman replacing their previous counterparts from the last year.

The franchise's current coach seemed to be very happy with the selection of the other members for the Support Staff which he expressed after talking to Times Now. He said, "having good quality coaches like Harris and McMillan will be a great asset to the team. They have both performed well in the past as players on the big stage and have made the transition into such quality coaches. They will be excellent additions to the coaching staff.”

It was a bit shocking for everyone after KXIP axed their former batting coach Brad Hodge as he was signed for three years ahead of the last season. After the franchise failed to qualify even for the playoff, the Aussie was sacked from the spot. Same was the case with Virender Sehwag, who was their mentor and Head of Cricket Operations of the franchise.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Virender Sehwag Brad Hodge
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
