IPL 2019, Match 1, CSK vs RCB: 3 things the fans would be looking forward to

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
779   //    23 Mar 2019, 12:02 IST

Enter caption

It is that time of the year again- when the IPL takes over and catches the eye of everybody’s attention. People will automatically switch their allegiances from their respective nations to one of the franchises.

They support the teams based on cities or their favourite players. It’s a carnival-like atmosphere in stadiums and has most of India hooked on the TV screens for its sheer entertainment quality. This tournament is the perfect mix of pulsating T20 cricket coupled with the presence of famous celebrities.

Indian Premier League has been the platform that has given many countries some fine talent. The very fact that playing in front of packed stadiums, with and against the best talents from the world adds tremendous value to a youngster looking to make his way to the national side.

After a hiatus of two years, Chennai Super Kings(CSK) returned to the IPL last year and proved all their critics wrong by going on to win the title. A team filled with ageing players, proved that class is permanent and age is just a number.

So with VIVO IPL 2019 starting from today i.e. March 23, 2019, with the Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk stadium, here’s looking at 3 things the fans are eagerly looking forward to.

#1. The battle between the aggression of Virat Kohli vs the calm MSD

Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni

The first game of this year’s IPL sees MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings(CSK) take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB). An emotional battle and matchup await the fans of both the teams.

What makes this contest even more interesting is that Virat Kohli as a captain has achieved a lot for India so far, but his captaincy stint with RCB has been far from ideal. RCB hasn’t won a single IPL title as yet. The closest they came was in the 2016 season.

CSK, on the other hand, clocked back lost time last season. They took all the love and support of their fans and put on a show for them to remember. A team that was not given that much of a chance ahead of their return after a gap of two years, proved everybody wrong as they overpowered the strong and formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) to lift their third IPL title.

What everyone would be eagerly waiting for is the battle between the captains. Virat Kohli’s brand of aggression up against the calm and composed MSD. Kohli has had a tough time for RCB with the team just not having the firepower in the bowling department.

Kohli has often used MSD’s strategic acumen when both play for India. Some felt that was why India lost the ODI series against Australia recently, as the current India skipper wasn’t that proactive and was completely reactive. How will these two sides fare against each other? More importantly, how will RCB cope in Chepauk?

