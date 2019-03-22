IPL 2019: Match 1, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Why RCB will win the match

RCB seem to have the upper hand in the first match of the season

The Indian Premier League is set to begin with a blockbuster encounter between the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23, 2019.

The defending champions will be taking on a side who have not had much to boast about over the past couple of seasons.

However, things could change this time around for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, with a few worthy additions to their side.

They have bolstered their batting by bringing in Shimron Hetmyer and Heinrich Klaasen. Hetmyer has been in sensational form of late and will hope to carry on his good run of form into the IPL as well.

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers, who retired from international cricket last year, has been lighting up the T20 leagues around the world. He will hope to come to the party once again in the IPL.

Virat Kohli, as we all know, has been in superb form in all formats of the game. He will most likely open the batting and give RCB the perfect start.

Lower down the order, we could see someone like Shivam Dube finish things off along with Moeen Ali and Washington Sundar.

Meanwhile, RCB's bowlers have been in great form as well and will hope to be amongst the wickets this season.

Comparing the two squads for the first encounter, RCB's players seem to be in better form of late. If we look at CSK's squad, Ambati Rayudu has not been in great touch and while MS Dhoni has been in good touch in ODIs, the same cannot be said about his T20 exploits.

Comparing the two bowling units as well, players like Yuzvendra Chahal had a great year with Team India whereas Mohammed Siraj lit up the domestic circuit. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo have had a topsy-turvy year, to say the least.

Overall, the RCB players seem to be in better nick and it doesn't look like the defending champions would be able to stop them in the first match of the tournament.

