IPL 2019 Match 1 CSK v RCB: One underrated player from each side who can make a match-winning impact

Prateek Mehndiratta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
592   //    22 Mar 2019, 12:16 IST

Moeen Ali will be looking to shine with his all-round abilities
Moeen Ali will be looking to shine with his all-round abilities

IPL 2019 will kick-off on March 23 with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Over the years, the CSK-RCB clash has produced many enthralling matches. The opening game is expected to be no different. 

The 2019 Indian Premier League season will again see Royal Challengers Bangalore craving for their maiden success. They have reached the finals on three occasions but have found themselves on the wrong side in each one of them. 

This time they have done a good job at auction and have made some smart buys. The addition of Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Nathan-Coulter Nile will add depth to their squad.

However, RCB’s batting lineup, as always, will revolve around Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. With de Villiers having announced his retirement from international cricket, he will be available for the whole season.

On the other hand, with three titles, Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful IPL sides. The core of Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja will again be vital in their campaign.

In this article, we will look at one underrated player from each team who could make a match-winning impact in the opening encounter. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Moeen Ali

Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained the services of England all-rounder Moeen Ali for the upcoming season. Ali is a flamboyant batsman who possesses the ability to smash the ball and is a shrewd off-spinner.

With Marcus Stoinis missing the game and the first week of the season, Ali is likely to make into the RCB playing XI. The left-hander has experience of batting at various batting slots - from top to bottom. The dashing southpaw has the highest score of 72 in T20Is and owns a strike-rate of 118.69. 

With the ball, he looks to bowl a flatter trajectory to deprive batsmen of any pace to work with. He has 15 wickets to his name in T20Is, while his economy is on the slightly higher side at over 8 runs an over. He is set to partner Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin bowling department. 

